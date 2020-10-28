Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump cabinet official’s press secretary stuns internet by slamming ‘rotten stench’ of Obama administration

Published

16 mins ago

on

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate confirmed former fossil fuel lobbyist David Bernhardt as secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior in March 2019. (Photo: DOI/Flickr/cc)

Many on social media were stunned Tuesday evening after reading a tweet from the verified account Department of the Interior’s press secretary.

It started when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a tweet promoting President Donald Trump, which some say called overly political and others suggested appeared to violate the Hatch Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who complained was Tim Fullerton, who worked in the Interior Dept. during the Obama administration. Here’s what he tweeted:

Stunningly, Secretary Bernhardt’s press secretary’s Twitter account attacked Fullerton, saying, “Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to attack what he says is the Obama administration’s “rotten stench” and “blatant failure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his bio on Twitter Ben Goldey is Secretary Bernhardt’s Press Secretary. Goldey did not respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has had more ethics scandals than any administration in modern U.S.history. A 2018 report determined it is the “most unethical in modern history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what some are saying:

Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart:

ADVERTISEMENT

National security and government accountability attorney Mark Zaid:

Former Bush 43 speechwriter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former United States Ambassador to Israel:

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of DOI tweet should it be deleted:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

There will never be another Trump — and these demographics show why

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

The coalition that powered President Donald Trump to the White House in 2016 is shrinking -- and demographics cited by Axios show why it's very unlikely that any Republican will ever win the presidency by running a Trump-like campaign ever again.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: Two GOP senators up for re-election pushed for a controversial casino after receiving donations from GOP megadonor indicted for money laundering

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who are both up for re-election this year, coordinated in an apparent pay-to-play scheme that played out for several years regarding the development of a controversial casino in a North Carolina tribal area.

The long-haul effort has involved pressure from a powerful ally to President Trump, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from industry lobbyists and the casino developer — a riverboat casino mogul who has paid out millions of dollars in fraud cases.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A right-wing powder keg: How conservative media is convincing Trump fans that he’s winning bigly

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Over the weekend, NPR interviewed some anxious voters. One, a Trump-supporter, said that his biggest worry was that Trump needed to win in a landslide to keep the left from claiming that the election was stolen. That Trump would win wasn't in doubt.

For those who get their news from the conservative media, there is ample evidence that Trump is cruising to victory. In a National Review piece pushing back on such reports, Kevin Williamson writes that "many conservative media figures are predicting . . . a Trump landslide. This wish-casting is based on increasingly imaginative reading of the political terrain: Comedian Jimmy Failla of Fox News, for example, called a Trump "lawnslide" based on — hold your breath, now — an informal poll of truckers who were giving their estimates of the ratio of Trump yard signs to Joe Biden yard signs." Boat parades, truck caravans, how many people believe their neighbors are supporting Trump and other quicky metrics have all been the basis of arguments that the "liberal media" is lying about Trump's bleak position in the race.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE