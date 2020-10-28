Trump cabinet official’s press secretary stuns internet by slamming ‘rotten stench’ of Obama administration

Many on social media were stunned Tuesday evening after reading a tweet from the verified account Department of the Interior’s press secretary.

It started when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a tweet promoting President Donald Trump, which some say called overly political and others suggested appeared to violate the Hatch Act.

The @realDonaldTrump Administration has accomplished historic feats for conservation, securing the largest investment in our national parks and public lands, opening 4 million acres to new hunting and fishing opportunities, and recovering a record number of endangered species. pic.twitter.com/LoOuCPqJXm — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) October 27, 2020

Among those who complained was Tim Fullerton, who worked in the Interior Dept. during the Obama administration. Here’s what he tweeted:

I ran the @interior digital team during President Obama’s re-election in 2012. I would have been fired for doing this. This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected. This is way outside the lines. https://t.co/tRw1MpmUnr — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 27, 2020

Stunningly, Secretary Bernhardt’s press secretary’s Twitter account attacked Fullerton, saying, “Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you.”

He went on to attack what he says is the Obama administration’s “rotten stench” and “blatant failure.”

Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you.@Interior increased the number ethics staff by 250% to remove the rotten stench from the blatant failure of the prior administration to invest in the ethics program. https://t.co/v3aFjYobbS — Interior Press Secretary (@DOIPressSec) October 28, 2020

According to his bio on Twitter Ben Goldey is Secretary Bernhardt’s Press Secretary. Goldey did not respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has had more ethics scandals than any administration in modern U.S.history. A 2018 report determined it is the “most unethical in modern history.”

Here’s what some are saying:

Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart:

This clown forgets that they will be looking for a job in a few weeks and this sort of thing will follow them very closely. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 28, 2020

National security and government accountability attorney Mark Zaid:

You’re part of public affairs. How about tweeting your names for all of us to know so I don’t have to look it up. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 28, 2020

Former Bush 43 speechwriter:

This is the government of the United States? The United States of America? That United States? https://t.co/ZzBHpf2irV — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 28, 2020

Former United States Ambassador to Israel:

Hey folks, who’s OK seeing a government account used for this purpose? It’s not acceptable.

h/t @moira https://t.co/80K8ddqKYB — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) October 28, 2020

More:

Make the “Hatch Act of 1939, An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities” Great Again! https://t.co/PoDcHMKV6w — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 28, 2020

I’m sure the 2.5x increase in ethics staff was in response to the Obama-era social media account, and not about, say, the 18 ethics investigations into then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke: https://t.co/dL1QsA9loa https://t.co/FLGjJ4wVaf — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 28, 2020

the actual person seems to be this guy @BenGoldey who possibly is shooting steroids in a symbolic bid to be closer to President Trump? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2020

Oh cool, incels have been put in charge of the Interior Department’s social media. https://t.co/V7nZnE9zGs — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 28, 2020

“We had to hire way more ethics officials under this administration” is not the flex this spox thinks it is. https://t.co/hkYx5Sppv8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 28, 2020

Good luck ever getting a legitimate job again after you unqualified hacks are ousted! — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 28, 2020

Hatch Act trials comin — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) October 28, 2020

Than why are you still publishing fucking trash, you sycophantic fucks. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 28, 2020

It’s pretty clear an adult didn’t approve this tweet, much less an “ethics lawyer.” — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) October 28, 2020

I can’t believe my tax dollars are paying for this. You’re an embarrassment. — Amy Gibson (@agibSD) October 28, 2020

You deserve to be unemployable. You’re already unlikable. — YourFACEIsInaccurateHat (@Popehat) October 28, 2020

“to remove the rotten stench from the blatant failure of the prior administration” Yes, this is exactly how ethical staff sound on Twitter. You definitely understand your job. cc: @OfficeGovEthics — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 28, 2020

Free advice: Don’t destroy any documents. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 28, 2020

Make sure you enjoy this job while it lasts because it’ll forever be a stain on your resume — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 28, 2020

Screenshot of DOI tweet should it be deleted: