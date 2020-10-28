Trump campaign tells Minnesota police union to get retired cops to be ‘Poll Challengers’

President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to suppress voters are taking things to the next level in Minnesota, where his campaign is demanding the police union gather retired cops who will be “poll challengers.”

The Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the campaign is looking for about 20-30 former police offivers to work either a four or eight-hour shift in what they call “problem area(s).”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Poll Challengers do not “stop” people, per se, but act as our eyes and ears in the field and call our hotline to document fraud. We don’t necessarily want our Poll Challengers to look intimidating; they cannot carry a weapon in the polls due to state law…we just want people who won’t be afraid in rough neighborhoods or intimidating situations,” the email says.

Voter intimidation is against the law.

The request was made by William Willingham, whose email signature identifies him as a senior legal advisor and director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign: pic.twitter.com/MWVUDplcYB — Libor Jany (@StribJany) October 29, 2020

The Minneapolis Police Chief was forced to issue a statement telling officers that they must “remain apolitical in our service and our department policies and values apply to us whether we are on or off duty.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo issued a statement that appears to be a response to @StribJany ’s story: "We will remain apolitical in our service and our department policies and values apply to us whether we are on or off duty" pic.twitter.com/llfWkjDPfh — Holly Bailey (@hollybdc) October 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s team was looking as far away as Tennessee for “poll challengers.” A company was even forced to withdraw their job postings for “ex-special forces personnel to guard polling places in Minnesota” after the ad turned into legal problems for the Trump campaign.

Read the full report.