Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign tells Minnesota police union to get retired cops to be ‘Poll Challengers’

Published

1 min ago

on

Police officers in riot gear. Image via Shutterstock.

President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to suppress voters are taking things to the next level in Minnesota, where his campaign is demanding the police union gather retired cops who will be “poll challengers.”

The Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the campaign is looking for about 20-30 former police offivers to work either a four or eight-hour shift in what they call “problem area(s).”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Poll Challengers do not “stop” people, per se, but act as our eyes and ears in the field and call our hotline to document fraud. We don’t necessarily want our Poll Challengers to look intimidating; they cannot carry a weapon in the polls due to state law…we just want people who won’t be afraid in rough neighborhoods or intimidating situations,” the email says.

Voter intimidation is against the law.

The Minneapolis Police Chief was forced to issue a statement telling officers that they must “remain apolitical in our service and our department policies and values apply to us whether we are on or off duty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s team was looking as far away as Tennessee for “poll challengers.” A company was even forced to withdraw their job postings for “ex-special forces personnel to guard polling places in Minnesota” after the ad turned into legal problems for the Trump campaign.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign tells Minnesota police union to get retired cops to be ‘Poll Challengers’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to suppress voters are taking things to the next level in Minnesota, where his campaign is demanding the police union gather retired cops who will be "poll challengers."

The Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the campaign is looking for about 20-30 former police offivers to work either a four or eight-hour shift in what they call "problem area(s)."

"Poll Challengers do not "stop" people, per se, but act as our eyes and ears in the field and call our hotline to document fraud. We don't necessarily want our Poll Challengers to look intimidating; they cannot carry a weapon in the polls due to state law...we just want people who won't be afraid in rough neighborhoods or intimidating situations," the email says.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I have no fear’: Miles Taylor slams Trump’s ‘intimidation’ after president demanded he be prosecuted

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

On CNN Thursday, former Homeland Security staffer Miles Taylor — newly revealed as the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed describing a "resistance" movement within the Trump administration — responded to the president's new attacks on him.

"The president says you should be prosecuted," said anchor Chris Cuomo. "Did you anticipate this? Are you concerned about this?"

"Chris, I have no fear of that," said Taylor. "But what I'll say that's more alarming is this president has created a culture of intimidation where people that speak out against him, he threatens to use the power of his office to intimidate them. He tweeted out 'treason.' To the president of the United States, criticism of him is treacherous and subversive ... what's worse, when the whistleblower came out against him, the president made comments like, well, you know, back in the day we used to hang people for things like this. It is chilling to me, and one of the reasons I'm speaking out, that we have a commander in chief that silences dissent not just with bullying but with physical threats, with legal threats to abuse his power. We saw it with Governor Whitmer, the president downplaying the threats to her life."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s new favorite X-ray doctor is retweeting demands Dr. Fauci debate him

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump selected radiologist Scott William Atlas as his newest health care policy advisor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force this past August after a public fallout with immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. The two scholars could not be any more different on their approach to mitigating the pandemic, which has so far killed over 227,000 Americans.

"If we get a vaccination campaign, and by the second or third quarter of 2021 we have vaccinated a substantial proportion of the people, I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality," Fauci said recently during a University of Melbourne panel.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE