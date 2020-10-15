‘Trump is decomposing in real time’: President’s town hall meltdown mocked on social media

On Thursday, President Donald Trump answered questions at a town hall on NBC, while Joe Biden took questions at a town hall on ABC that was originally meant to be a full presidential debate before Trump pulled out of it.

Commenters on social media ridiculed the president’s performance, with many agreeing the night was a disaster for him.

Many people are saying President Trump couldn't handle more than an hour of questions at his town hall. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 16, 2020

After an hour the candidates appear… wait…Trump is done?!! Left the building already.? @JoeBiden is still holding his town hall? Talking to voters? Answering questions? Sorry @realDonaldTrump you may call him Sleepy Joe, but we know who’s got the stamina! #TownHalls — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 16, 2020

The only good thing about these two competing town hall events is that they show how much Biden is held to a different standard as an actual rational human being while Trump just has to get through an hour without lighting a bucket of mice on fire — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

I wasn’t pleased about this event, but it turns out that this whole @NBCNews town hall is proving to be a long commercial for Biden, not Trump. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 16, 2020

the reason this town hall is a disaster for Trump is he treats every questioner as if they are attacking him, and spends his time shouting at them — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 16, 2020

Trump demanding NBC give him his own town hall tonight may go down in history as the worst campaign decision since Mike Dukakis went full acorn-helmet with his tank photo.#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/lrTrj6Qrug — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020

I know I was supposed to boycott @MSNBC Trump town hall, but I couldn’t help myself, and it’s awesome. Trump is decomposing in real time, and I’m on my 2nd edible. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020

Me. Laffy: If Trump gets bigger ratings on his town hall, it’ll be because more people want to watch a car crash than a guy parallel parking his Prius. — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 16, 2020

This Trump town hall is a fucking disaster for him. He just refused to denounce QAnon and now he’s having a meltdown. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020

