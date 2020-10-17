Trump is letting it slip that he knows he is losing badly: report
According to a report at Politico, the normally self-assured Donald Trump has assumed a defensive posture in his recent rally speeches, openly begging for votes because he knows deep down that he will not be re-elected on Nov. 3rd.
As noted by Politico’s Meredith McGraw, the normal bravado that characterized the president’s rally speeches has given way to self-deprecating admission that he might lose in an effort to portray himself as an underdog — but it also is a tip-off that sees the end coming.
Writing, “Just weeks from Election Day, President Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud about his own campaign. The president is crisscrossing the country with a packed schedule, flying to some states he won handily in 2016, to deliver a final pitch for a second term — and making no secret of his own shaky standing,” McGraw added, “Part of the act is tactical.”
During recent speeches, the president has begged women to vote for him while admitting, “Could you imagine if I lose,” which may come off as joking, but one conservative pollster claims it may blow up in the president’s face.
“He’s taking the wrong approach,” explained GOP pollster Frank Luntz. “He should be talking about earning their support rather than asking them to give him their support. He should be turning that electoral weakness into a strength.”
Writing, “Trump’s messaging — begging for votes, even half-jokingly — carries risks for the president at this stage of the race,” McGraw added, “Trump has embraced the underdog label in the final stretch of the election, claiming the system is working against both him and his base of supporters. He has latched onto the narrative that the game is rigged, and everything from the TV networks to Big Tech is conspiring against him and his MAGA movement.”
Mitch McConnell strategist begs Trump to stop lashing out at Republican senators: ‘It gets him nothing’
On Saturday, following President Donald Trump's Twitter rant calling Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) "stupid and obnoxious," Republican CNN commentator and former Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings urged the president to stop picking fights with his own party and focus on his own political survival.
"The president has gone on this diatribe through Twitter of attacking Senator Sasse, saying he's the weakest of the 53 senators," said anchor Victor Blackwell. "My question to you is, he's trying to hold onto his office. Every tweet wasted on Ben Sasse, or something else that's not focused on beating Joe Biden, what does this get him?"
Trump is headed for ‘One-Term Island’ because he’s his own worst enemy: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis claimed Donald Trump's blundering campaign may give the appearance that he doesn't want to win re-election, but the truth is the president is screwing up any chance he has of stopping his campaign's collapse.
The way Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to Trump -- sees it, the president might as well book passage to "One-Term Island" because that is where he is headed.
Trump’s business failures are eliminating the one maneuver he could use to save his crumbling empire: report
According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's $421 million in personal guaranteed debt, which will soon come due, is a serious problem for the president because one of the best options for staving off the cliff — refinancing — is likely off the table for him due to his business failures.
"Mr. Trump might have difficulty repaying or refinancing the loans without liquidating assets," reported Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. "His main source of income in recent decades — a total of more than $427 million from entertainment and licensing deals that were fueled by his fame — has all but dried up. That cash enabled a buying spree of failing golf courses, and propped up those businesses as their losses mounted. In recent years, Mr. Trump has burned through most of the cash, stocks and bonds at his disposal and has recently explored the sale of some of his holdings, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington."