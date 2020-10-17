Trump is letting it slip that he knows he is losing badly: report

According to a report at Politico, the normally self-assured Donald Trump has assumed a defensive posture in his recent rally speeches, openly begging for votes because he knows deep down that he will not be re-elected on Nov. 3rd.

As noted by Politico’s Meredith McGraw, the normal bravado that characterized the president’s rally speeches has given way to self-deprecating admission that he might lose in an effort to portray himself as an underdog — but it also is a tip-off that sees the end coming.

Writing, “Just weeks from Election Day, President Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud about his own campaign. The president is crisscrossing the country with a packed schedule, flying to some states he won handily in 2016, to deliver a final pitch for a second term — and making no secret of his own shaky standing,” McGraw added, “Part of the act is tactical.”

During recent speeches, the president has begged women to vote for him while admitting, “Could you imagine if I lose,” which may come off as joking, but one conservative pollster claims it may blow up in the president’s face.

“He’s taking the wrong approach,” explained GOP pollster Frank Luntz. “He should be talking about earning their support rather than asking them to give him their support. He should be turning that electoral weakness into a strength.”

Writing, “Trump’s messaging — begging for votes, even half-jokingly — carries risks for the president at this stage of the race,” McGraw added, “Trump has embraced the underdog label in the final stretch of the election, claiming the system is working against both him and his base of supporters. He has latched onto the narrative that the game is rigged, and everything from the TV networks to Big Tech is conspiring against him and his MAGA movement.”

