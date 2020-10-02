Trump is suffering from low-grade fever — and is being treated with antibody cocktail: report

The news that President Donald Trump and first ladyy Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus brought prayers and widespread expressions of concern from Texas officials across the political spectrum on Friday — and the postponement of a Trump campaign event in the state that would have featured the president's son.

Donald Trump Jr. had been scheduled to appear in McAllen for a get-out-the-vote lunch event Friday, alongside Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle. But local GOP officials said the event would be moved back to a later date "out of an abundance of caution."

"As many of you know, President Trump has tested for COVID19 and both Kimberly and Donald Trump Jr have been in close proximity to President Trump, our First Lady, Ivanka Trump, and Hope Hicks," the Hidalgo County GOP wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. will be in quarantine for the next couple of days until they test negative for COVID."