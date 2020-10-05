Trump tweets from the hospital that he ‘will be back on the campaign trail soon!!!’

President Donald Trump on Monday complained about “fake polls” while being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon,” Trump vowed, despite the fact he currently has coronavirus.

“The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls,” he complained.

Several public polls released Monday showed bad news for the president:

New NBC News/WSJ General Election poll: Joe Biden 53%

Donald Trump 39% @SteveKornacki: "A lead of 14 points. It's a lead that is 6 points up from our poll pretty close to the debate. Before (the debate) we had it at +8, (after) a lead of +14 for Joe Biden." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 5, 2020

CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health

https://t.co/BVH6lnlAWE — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 5, 2020

In the brand new @CNN poll, Trump net job disapproval is slightly worse than just before the 2018 Dem mid-term sweep. He's facing disapproval from 67% of college+ whites, 61% of seniors, 60% young adults & 58% indies. Maybe most striking: even 45% of non-col whites disapprove. — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) October 5, 2020

🚨BATTLEGROUND #ARIZONA:

NYT/Siena Poll

Biden 49%

Trump 41%

Undecided 6%

Poll taken before & after Trump got COVID.https://t.co/1EFZ3X9Apw — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) October 5, 2020

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 65% of Americans agree with statement, “If President Trump had taken coronavirus more seriously, he probably would not have been infected.”https://t.co/mN5YsnMa51 — Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) October 5, 2020

Among likely young voters, 60% support Biden and 27% support Trump, according to @harvardiop national poll. That pro-Biden percentage is greater than young voters’ support for Clinton in 2016 and rivals their support for Obama in 2008. https://t.co/Rgc0R0ntvT — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) October 5, 2020