Trump tweets from the hospital that he ‘will be back on the campaign trail soon!!!’
President Donald Trump on Monday complained about “fake polls” while being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.
“Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon,” Trump vowed, despite the fact he currently has coronavirus.
“The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls,” he complained.
Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Several public polls released Monday showed bad news for the president:
New NBC News/WSJ General Election poll:
Joe Biden 53%
Donald Trump 39% @SteveKornacki: "A lead of 14 points. It's a lead that is 6 points up from our poll pretty close to the debate. Before (the debate) we had it at +8, (after) a lead of +14 for Joe Biden." #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 5, 2020
CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
— Raw Story (@RawStory) October 5, 2020
In the brand new @CNN poll, Trump net job disapproval is slightly worse than just before the 2018 Dem mid-term sweep. He's facing disapproval from 67% of college+ whites, 61% of seniors, 60% young adults & 58% indies. Maybe most striking: even 45% of non-col whites disapprove.
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) October 5, 2020
🚨BATTLEGROUND #ARIZONA:
NYT/Siena Poll
Biden 49%
Trump 41%
Undecided 6%
Poll taken before & after Trump got COVID.https://t.co/1EFZ3X9Apw
— Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) October 5, 2020
Reuters/Ipsos poll: 65% of Americans agree with statement, “If President Trump had taken coronavirus more seriously, he probably would not have been infected.”https://t.co/mN5YsnMa51
— Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) October 5, 2020
Among likely young voters, 60% support Biden and 27% support Trump, according to @harvardiop national poll. That pro-Biden percentage is greater than young voters’ support for Clinton in 2016 and rivals their support for Obama in 2008. https://t.co/Rgc0R0ntvT
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) October 5, 2020
Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’
During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask - endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up - the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.
"President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic," Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN's Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.
On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."
CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."
"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.
Trump did not like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"
Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.