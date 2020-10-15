Quantcast
Trump’s favorite social networking site crashes — Twitter is down

On Thursday, Twitter was struck with an outage spanning multiple states.

According to ServicesDown.com, a spike of problems began being reported at around 4pm ET, disabling a social network that has become famous for President Donald Trump’s obsession with direct interactions with the public.

In recent days, Twitter has gathered national attention for taking a new, harder line against viral fake news, blocking the spread of a New York Post story on Joe Biden’s son that has been roundly criticized as inaccurate, devoid of context, and based on shaky sources. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign account were suspended after sharing hacked information about Biden’s son as well.

