Wolf Blitzer ripped for ‘horribly unfair’ interview of Nancy Pelosi: ‘It wasn’t journalism’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went head-to-head with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday saying, “What I say to you is, I don’t know why you’re always an apologist – and many of your colleagues – are apologists for the Republican position.”

Alas, the responses have been rolling in since.

Nancy Pelosi is missing a shoe because it’s in Wolf Blitzer’s ass — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 13, 2020

Pelosi: "Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents' needs."

Wolf: "I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money."

Pelosi: "Have you fed them? We feed them. We feed them."

(Interview ends)

(🔥) — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 13, 2020

Jut happened to catch @wolfblitzer interviewing Pelosi right now.

Two things:

Fuck you Wold Blitzer.

Pelosi should have told him to fuck off. Third thing:

What the fuck is wrong with the media going harder on Dems than on republicans. Oh yeah fourth thing:

Fuck Wolf Blitzer. — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) October 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is letting Wolf Blitzer have it. With all due respect, of course. pic.twitter.com/gpvlq20YUx — My Liddle’ Opinion — Not Yours (@1BabyBye) October 13, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi The interview that @wolfblitzer did with you was horribly unfair. It wasn't journalism. It was bias. HIS BIAS. Live on television. Wolf does not interview ANY Republicans or Donald Trump this way. Not EVER. I hope you NEVER do another interview with him. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020

“With all due respect. We’ve known each other for a long time. You have no idea what you’re talking about.” – @SpeakerPelosi to Wolf Blitzer 🔥🔥🔥 — I❤️NY (@NYAnna22) October 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi just tore into Wolf Blitzer for taking the administration's side on stimulus bills "when you haven't even bothered to find out what they both say." It was delightful. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 13, 2020

Wolf Blitzer was really trying to mansplain the Stimulus Bill to Nancy Pelosi while quoting two men who aren’t even apart of creating or passing the bill. Then he doesn’t let Nancy respond and continues to interrupt her. So glad she put him in his place. pic.twitter.com/xggFInbSmM — Hoanna 🐄 (@LaHoanna) October 13, 2020

Glad Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clapping back at @CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as he was being completely rude to her and blaming her for things that the MAGA regime is responsible for. Wolf just made himself look like a whole ass. Do better. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is having none of what Wolf Blitzer is serving. "With all due respect, Wolf. We've known each other a long time, but you do not have any idea what you're talking about. You're just serving up anecdotes." — Chris Morris (@camorris) October 13, 2020

Speaker Pelosi before she went off on Wolf Blitzer. pic.twitter.com/cvroBjVuQA — acowan25 (@acowan25) October 13, 2020

Holly Fu*k, did Wolf Blitzer really think going head to head with Speaker Pelosi was going to end well for him? — ➡️𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) October 13, 2020

Wolf Blitzer is the Chuck Todd of CNN. That's it. That's the whole tweet. — 🇺🇸gooder⚓️BoomerVet😷thinking☮️ Prospefity (@MonsterGooder) October 13, 2020

No matter what Wolf asks, all Pelosi needs to do is come at him with her "NO U" response, and a bunch of people will say she destroyed him. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) October 13, 2020

PELOSI: We'll leave it on the note that you are not right on this Wolf. … Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents’ needs. BLITZER: I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money. PELOSI: Have you fed them? We feed them. pic.twitter.com/2gJpBLjYLK — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 13, 2020

Whoo lawd this is somethin else! #WolfVsPelosiTheGoat #CNN #Pelosi wasn’t here for it today, AND had the time. 😲 pic.twitter.com/vAwLkBBCLx — 𝕴𝖆𝖒 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕿𝖚𝖈𝖐𝖊𝖗 (@IAMNOLA) October 13, 2020