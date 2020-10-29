Women stunt performers are speaking out about racism and sexism in Hollywood
There’s a curious assertion on the IMDb trivia page for the 1994 movie “True Lies” that seemingly takes the action comedy’s title to heart: “Jamie Lee Curtis performed the helicopter rescue scene herself,” it reads. “At her insistence, director James Cameron agreed to let her perform this scary spectacle.”That might come as news to longtime stuntwoman Donna Keegan, who executed the stunt in question.Keegan talks about that scene in the new documentary “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story” and it’s absolutely riveting to hear her describe her thought process as a clip from the movie plays. C…
2020 Election
Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him
President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.
That's why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.
“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan
A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.
The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.
Breaking Banner
Trump-hating wives don’t understand why their husbands still back the president
Women whose husbands voted for President Donald Trump are gathering online to support one another.
Carole Catherine, who learned her husband Tim backed Trump the day after the 2016 election, started the "Wives of the Deplorables" group on Facebook last year to figure out how to speak to her partner about politics, reported CNN.
"I didn't know that he's anti-abortion," she said. "I didn't know that he is so emotional about immigration. Both of us never really fleshed out those issues."