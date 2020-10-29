Zeta slams into southern US — downgraded to tropical storm
New Orleans (AFP) – Hurricane Zeta barreled through the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents were left without power.
Zeta, which was downgraded to a tropical storm during Thursday’s early hours, would “continue to spread well inland across portions of northeastern Alabama, northern Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeastern Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
It was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour, the center said at 0900 GMT.
Early on Thursday, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city was dealing with many downed power lines.
“Downed lines can be energized and are VERY dangerous,” she tweeted. “Please continue to stay inside and let public safety officials respond to #Zeta hazards.”
The city emergency medical service tweeted that there had been one “electrocution fatality” from a downed power line.
Mississippi governor Tate Reeves had signed an emergency declaration ahead of Zeta’s approach earlier Wednesday, and Alabama governor Kay Ivey took to Twitter to advise state residents to prepare for the storm and “listen to all local advice.”
Hurricane and storm surge warnings were lifted for Louisiana, but governor John Bel Edwards urged people to stay inside.
“Today has been hard,” he tweeted. “As we continue to weather #Zeta and feel its effects, everyone needs to keep listening to their local leaders and follow any curfews that may be in place.”
Heavy wind and sheets of rain cut through New Orleans, and power outages were reported in various areas.
Edwards said in an earlier radio interview that nearly 500,000 were without power in the state, including 78 percent of New Orleans.
Officials had urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas or stock up on emergency supplies of food, water and medication for at least three days.
Curfews were in effect for harder-hit coastal areas.
Zeta hit just six days before the presidential election, although it was not expected to affect the outcome, with early voting in Louisiana already finished.
French Quarter deserted
As rainfall and winds began ahead of the storm’s arrival, New Orleans residents rushed to prepare, boarding up windows, moving vehicles and boats to higher ground and in some cases stacking sandbags to guard against potential flooding.
The hurricane was the fifth major storm to hit Louisiana this year.
The New Orleans area has repeatedly had to be on guard, though it has been spared so far this year, with the brunt of earlier storms hitting cities such as Lake Charles, some 200 miles (320 kilometers) west near the Texas border.
This time, though, local officials were urgently warning against complacency.
Flooding was less of a threat this time for the low-lying city — 80 percent of which flooded during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina — because the storm was fast-moving at 25 miles per hour.
New Orleans remains traumatized by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people 15 years ago.
Annie Quattlebaum, a 39-year-old biologist, and a group of friends visiting from Denver were stranded when the storm caused their flight to be canceled.
They were roaming the city’s famous French Quarter, largely deserted on Wednesday afternoon, in search of an open store to buy drinks and food as they prepared to hunker down in their hotel for the night.
“We’ve been told by friends that are familiar with this area and familiar with the weather to have snacks and have your phone charged,” said a mask-wearing Quattlebaum.
“We’re not going to do anything stupid. We’re just going to hunker down while it’s going on.”
‘These poor guys’
Along the shores of Lake Catherine, on the far northeastern edge of the city where many locals have weekend homes and commercial fishermen operate, boats were lined up along the higher ground of roadsides.
At Island Marina, Geoff Wallace, 60, secured wood and other material he was using for a construction project to keep it from flying away and becoming missiles.
“It’s just a part of living here,” he said, gray skies shadowing the marshland and a shrimp boat behind him.
“These poor guys,” he said of the marina owners. “They’ve had to go through this four or five times this year. It gets tiring.”
The hurricane brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico’s Caribbean coast on Tuesday after making landfall near the resort town of Tulum.
It is the 27th storm of an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.
In September, meteorologists were forced to use the Greek alphabet to name Atlantic storms for only the second time ever, after the 2020 hurricane season blew through their usual list, ending on Tropical Storm Wilfred.
Scientists say there will likely be an increase in powerful storms as the ocean surface warms due to climate change.
Breaking Banner
This doctor says Trump’s not crazy: He doesn’t even ‘remember what happened yesterday’
This conclusion has been reached after more than four years of observing Trump's public behavior. Other mental health professionals, most notably the president's niece, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, as well as Dr. Justin Frank (author of "Trump on the Couch") have reached the same conclusion after expertly observing Trump's behavior for years or decades.
2020 Election
Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him
President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.
That's why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.
“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan
A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.
The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.