2 who gave depositions in Jeffrey Epstein case miss deadline for keeping their testimony secret
A deadline has passed without opposition from two parties whose depositions in the bitter lawsuit between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s accused co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, and an Epstein accuser are set to be made public.The two nonparties in the now-settled civil dispute between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre had until Nov. 5 to oppose the way their names would be redacted as well as references that might identify them.But in a filing late Tuesday in New York by Giuffre’s lawyers to U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, they said no opposition came in against the re... (more…)
Only 10,000 Pa. mail ballots arrived after Election Day — far too few to change the result if they’re thrown out
PHILADELPHIA — The vote counting continues.Even after races are called, even after the world’s eyes turn from Pennsylvania, workers are continuing to count ballots.Many of the remaining ballots are the slowest or most difficult to count because they have various issues that require elections officials to review them more closely. Others, such as provisional ballots, require checking voters’ eligibility and manually checking whether they had already voted.While there are tens of thousands of remaining votes — including about 10,000 that arrived during a three-day post-Election Day grace period ... (more…)
Megan Rapinoe on Jill Ellis’ reaction to her kneeling: ‘So dysfunctional, so dishonest, such utter, evasive (expletive)’
Megan Rapinoe shreds Jill Ellis in her new book, describing exactly when and why the relationship between the two went sour.Rapinoe has always been the outspoken leader of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. It’s too bad she didn’t always have the support of her coach, at least according to her memoir “One Life.”Rapinoe accused Ellis of not supporting her when she took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and in protest of police brutality.“The critics yell really loud and I had a federation who clearly didn’t support me and, I felt, a coach w... (more…)