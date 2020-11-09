2020 sets record as busiest Atlantic hurricane season in history as ‘Theta’ is named
Scientists have long warned that climate change would increase the number and intensity of hurricanes and on Monday 2020 became the busiest hurricane season in recorded history as “Theta” was named.
“The season had already featured 28 named storms, including a dozen that have made landfall in the United States. In addition to newly-minted Theta, meteorologists are tracking yet another system in the Caribbean that could be named in the days ahead,” The Washington Post reported Monday.
Subtropical Storm #Theta has developed tonight in the Northeast Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
This breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season.
Details: https://t.co/lqZULHcvhJ pic.twitter.com/ZFPgUa5Dmp
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020
“The 2020 hurricane season will be remembered not only for its sheer number of storms, but the areas that were targeted by storms multiple times. Southwest Louisiana was ravaged by Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August, only to be battered again by Hurricane Delta in early October and sideswiped by Zeta late in the month,” the newspaper explained. “Mexico’s beleaguered Yucatán Peninsula also saw repeated storm strikes, with the area lashed by Gamma and Delta in early October, and then by Zeta as well.”
https://t.co/EYbzp1W6MN pic.twitter.com/taFukBSfYG
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) November 10, 2020
‘Barr keeps getting lower’: AG blasted by legal experts for having DOJ chase Trump’s conspiracy theories
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday announced that the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump's unfounded accusations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Neither Trump nor his campaign have shown any evidence of fraud that could alter the outcome of the election, which was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
But the Barr memo caused Richard Pilger to resign from running the DOJ department in charge of investigating election fraud.
Seth Meyers says Trump is the ‘single most annoying human being on the face of the earth’ during brutal sendoff
The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" reported on President Donald Trump losing the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.
"And now, nearly the entire Republican Party is in lockstep behind Trump as he tries to delegitimize and steal the election," Meyers said.
"On Saturday, all the major networks finally called the presidential election for Joe Biden," he said. "And I have to say, even I'm surprised at just how relieved I am that we don't have to suffer through another four years Donald Trump -- the single most annoying human being on the face of the earth."
"Even if you put aside everything else about him -- the racism, venality, cruelty, corruption, mendacity, vindictiveness and flagrant disregard for any life other than his own -- he is still just a world, historically irritating man," he explained.
Director of election crimes at DOJ quits after Barr says feds will investigate Trump’s election fraud delusions
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday said the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump's unfounded accusations of voter fraud -- and lost the top prosecutor in charge of such investigations.
"Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified," The New York Times reports. "Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times."