2020 sets record as busiest Atlantic hurricane season in history as ‘Theta’ is named

Scientists have long warned that climate change would increase the number and intensity of hurricanes and on Monday 2020 became the busiest hurricane season in recorded history as “Theta” was named.

“The season had already featured 28 named storms, including a dozen that have made landfall in the United States. In addition to newly-minted Theta, meteorologists are tracking yet another system in the Caribbean that could be named in the days ahead,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

Subtropical Storm #Theta has developed tonight in the Northeast Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season. Details: https://t.co/lqZULHcvhJ pic.twitter.com/ZFPgUa5Dmp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020

“The 2020 hurricane season will be remembered not only for its sheer number of storms, but the areas that were targeted by storms multiple times. Southwest Louisiana was ravaged by Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August, only to be battered again by Hurricane Delta in early October and sideswiped by Zeta late in the month,” the newspaper explained. “Mexico’s beleaguered Yucatán Peninsula also saw repeated storm strikes, with the area lashed by Gamma and Delta in early October, and then by Zeta as well.”