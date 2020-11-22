Accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse smiles in photo with ‘Silver Spoons’ star who helped bail him out
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with gunning down two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, posed for a photo with actor Ricky Schroder and his attorney after posting bail Friday.All three smiled, celebrating the occasion.L. Lin Wood, who is part of Rittenhouse’s defense team and also a QAnon believer, shared the photo.Wood said Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell donated the final money needed to pay Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail.Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25. Both …
Latest Headlines
New details in notorious 1990 ‘killer clown’ case show why prosecutors are so sure who was under the wig
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After South Florida’s killer clown slipped away three decades ago, witnesses told investigators the culprit wearing white makeup and an orange wig looked like a man.But finally it’s been revealed that evidence found in the getaway car — a strand of burgundy head hair with the root attached — is why authorities in 2017 unmasked the clown as a woman: Sheila Keen Warren.In court documents filed this month, Palm Beach County prosecutors gave new insights into how they intend to use DNA evidence and other findings to win a conviction in the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren.It’s... (more…)
U.S. News
Tesla factory workers exempt from California’s new virus curfew
Tesla factory workers in California will be exempt from new coronavirus restrictions taking effect Saturday in the state because they are considered essential, after CEO Elon Musk feuded with authorities over an earlier shutdown.
"The limited stay-at-home order does not apply to employees deemed essential workers -- manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce," said California's Department of Public Health, specifying in particular transport products and equipment.
The exemption will allow Tesla's auto assembly plant to avoid a new curfew across much of California while continuing to abide by a health plan already in place.
Latest Headlines
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
The US real estate market is booming even as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, and the seemingly insatiable appetite for new and older homes has sent prices soaring -- meaning more and more families with modest incomes are seeing their dreams of owning property shattered.
"It very much is a tale of haves and have nots," said Dana Scanlon, a property agent in the Washington area.
In a bid to mitigate the economic crisis provoked by the pandemic, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in March to near-zero.
As Scanlon explains, "that gives a very big boost to buying power for those people who still have jobs... where they can work from home."