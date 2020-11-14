Adult film star Ron Jeremy sued for sexual battery in LA as he also battles 35 criminal charges
A former longtime friend of Ron Jeremy says the porn actor pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted last May, just weeks before he was arrested in a rape case now involving 23 alleged victims.Charity Carson filed her 13-page civil complaint Thursday, accusing Jeremy of sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.Carson, a Florida resident, says she drove to California for a vacation in early May and picked up a friend in San Diego before visiting Jeremy at the Highland Gardens Hotel in Los Angeles amid a sightseeing tour.She said Jeremy …
Mental health experts: Trump’s been out of sight because he’s been out of his mind
What is Donald Trump doing right now? He has not spoken in public for several days, though he and his wife posed for a Veterans Day photo-op at Arlington Cemetary. The White House is still barricaded within a “non-scalable” fence, similar to the one it erected when the president went into bunker mode in June. There are ominous firings within the Pentagon, lots of ALL-CAPS “tweets”, reports that Jared Kushner and other insiders have tried to talk him into conceding, and even one report that he is devouring fast food.
‘Full dictator look’: Critics wonder if Donald Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on WH lawn
Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That's just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
"A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk," the pool report reads. "And as noted previously, there's lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park."
Trump over the past few weeks did have "unscalable" fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
America’s economy is broken and DC isn’t doing anything — economist advises ‘buy a small turkey’
Covid-19 has come roaring back and is likely to inflict further damage on the American economy, which will take years to recover to its robust pre-pandemic status.
And even with promising news on a successful vaccine candidate, that is unlikely to be widely distributed for many months.
US coronavirus infections have hit new record levels of more than 150,000 a day, causing authorities in many areas to impose new restrictions.
"COVID still determines the course of the economy," economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton, said in an analysis.
"The current surge in cases is much more worrisome... (and) it is expected to be more disruptive to economic activity," she said.