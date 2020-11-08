Quantcast
Alex Trebek dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Published

2 mins ago

on

Longtime game show host Alex Trebek passed away over the weekend, according to a statement from “Jeopardy!”

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the game show said in a statement on Twitter.

Trebek battled pancreatic cancer for over a year and revealed that he had “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

Trebek was 80 years old.


