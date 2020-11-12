America’s oldest GOP congressman tests positive for coronavirus
Rep. Don Young (R-AK) is the dean of the House of Representatives for having served longer than any other member.
Born in the summer of 1933, Young is also the oldest member of the House of Representatives.
The 87-year-old Republican announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska.
— Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020
Young has served as Alaska’s lone representative since winning a special election in 1973 following Nick Begich winning the seat in the 1972 election despite having died in a plane crash before the vote.
OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud — after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump's new favorite "news" network, OAN reported that Dominion Voting Systems may have been behind an effort to switch as many as 435,000 votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1326926226888544256
OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasn't even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.
Trump bet everything on racism — and lost
It says something about our politics when the loser gets more attention than the winner. It’s been nine days since Election Day. It’s been five since learning Joe Biden won. For all that time, most of our focus has been on whether Donald Trump will concede instead of what election results mean to the future of the United States. Something none of us has had time to talk about while wondering if the president were mounting a coup was this plain fact: Trump won the white vote, and lost.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board