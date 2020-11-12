America’s oldest GOP congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Don Young (R-AK) is the dean of the House of Representatives for having served longer than any other member.

Born in the summer of 1933, Young is also the oldest member of the House of Representatives.

The 87-year-old Republican announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska. — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020

Young has served as Alaska’s lone representative since winning a special election in 1973 following Nick Begich winning the seat in the 1972 election despite having died in a plane crash before the vote.