Amy Coney Barrett’s husband plans to continue private practice — raising serious ethical concerns

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett, AFP photo by Brendan Smialowski.

Jesse Barrett, husband of newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, recently said he will continue private practice despite the ethical concerns that may arise due to his wife’s new position.

On the SouthBake Legal website, there is a congratulatory statement to the new Supreme Court justice. It also details what Jesse Barrett’s near future holds.

“SouthBank Legal enthusiastically congratulates Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” the statement began.

The statement, which commended Jesse Barrett for his work, also suggested that he will continue private practice.

It later added, “SouthBank Legal also congratulates Justice Barrett’s family, in particular her husband, Jesse. Since joining SouthBank Legal two years ago, Jesse has broadened the firm’s commercial litigation expertise, while building an impressive white-collar defense practice. Like Justice Barrett, Jesse has top-shelf legal ability, a relentless work ethic, and a resolute commitment to his professional obligations. About his practice, Jesse commented, ‘I look forward to continuing to help grow and lead SouthBank Legal’s litigation-related practice groups and serve our clients.'”

Spouses of justices often leave private practice once their significant other is confirmed to serve on the highest court in the land. However, that will not be the case for the Barrett family. Michael Frisch, ethics counsel and adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, noted that “Barrett, like his wife, has not practiced in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, which would be an “obvious” conflict of interest.”


