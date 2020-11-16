Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Trump in Georgia

On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.

Commenters on social media, however, couldn’t help but notice that the graphic called on supporters to convene in “Georiga” — and mockery ensued.

They actually spelled the state wrong… https://t.co/SG5LDEzLHy — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 16, 2020

The first step towards winning the State of Georgia, might be learning how to spell its name.

Just sayin… pic.twitter.com/UXJvkRJuCv — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 16, 2020

is GEORIGA the state capitol of Thighland?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rJ9m3flqdZ — Andy J Wong (J👉 Jin) (@andyJ_w0ng) November 16, 2020

Where the hell is GEORIGA? I think next to PENNSLAVIA but not quite sure. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/fIuR5XxxTT — Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) November 16, 2020

