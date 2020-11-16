Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Trump in Georgia
On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.
Atlanta!!!#MarchForTrump Rally to demand #ElectionIntegrityNOW
🇺🇸 Saturday, NOV 21st
🇺🇸 12:00 PM
🇺🇸 Georgia State Capitol
It’s time to #AuditTheVote and demand transparency.#StopTheSteaI #ElectionIntegrity #MAGAMillionMarch #magadragtheinterstate #gagop #gapol pic.twitter.com/BKB5u02UwK
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 16, 2020
Commenters on social media, however, couldn’t help but notice that the graphic called on supporters to convene in “Georiga” — and mockery ensued.
They actually spelled the state wrong… https://t.co/SG5LDEzLHy
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 16, 2020
The first step towards winning the State of Georgia, might be learning how to spell its name.
Just sayin… pic.twitter.com/UXJvkRJuCv
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 16, 2020
is GEORIGA the state capitol of Thighland?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rJ9m3flqdZ
— Andy J Wong (J👉 Jin) (@andyJ_w0ng) November 16, 2020
Where the hell is GEORIGA?
I think next to PENNSLAVIA but not quite sure.
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/fIuR5XxxTT
— Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) November 16, 2020
Maybe Georiga is a blue state too. https://t.co/V6QhR8eKmk
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) November 16, 2020
2020 Election
Facebook knows that disclaimers on Trump’s misinformation do not work: report
Posts created by President Donald J. Trump still account for some of the most engaging entries on Facebook, even though the social media network's internal data shows that recent labels on his posts decrease reshares by about 8 percent, Buzzfeed News reported Monday.
The labels, which are referred to as "informs," actually do very little to avoid the posts being reshared to propagate potentially false information.
"We have evidence that applying these informs to posts decreases their reshares by ~8 percent,” the data scientists said. “However, given that Trump has so many shares on any given post, the decrease is not going to change shares by orders of magnitude.”
2020 Election
Trump asked for options to attack Iran — days after the 2020 race was called for Biden: report
On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump requested senior advisers in an Oval Workplace assembly to ask them whether or not he had choices to take motion toward Iran’s most important nuclear [weapons site] within the coming weeks, The New York Times reported Monday.
"A variety of senior advisers dissuaded the president from shifting forward with a navy strike. The advisers — together with Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller, the performing protection secretary; and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers — warned [that a] strike toward Iran’s amenities might simply escalate right into a broader battle within the final weeks of Trump’s presidency," according to the Times.
2020 Election
‘Political roadkill’: Politico reports on Trump’s new status as a lame-duck president
There are 10 weeks left until President Donald J. Trump exits the White House for an unforeseen future and Politico's senior media writer Jack Shafer shared a few thoughts on his impending departure.
"Don’t worry about the thin squealing you hear wafting in from the White House. It’s just the sound of the last thousand cubic meters of gas escaping the rapidly deflating Trump presidency," Shafer wrote. "This doesn’t mean we’ve heard the last from Donald Trump—or that during his descent from office he’ll be incapable of causing mischief and detonating crises."