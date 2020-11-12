Biden chief of staff reveals why VP-elect Harris will be so ‘influential’ in the next White House: ‘Her views are being heard’

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday interviewed Ron Klain, who will be White House chief of staff in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Klain served as chief of staff for two vice presidents, Al Gore and Joe Biden, which caused the former Ebola Czar to liken himself to the character Crash Davis in the 1998 movie “Bull Durham,” because the character set the minor league record for home runs while never making the big leagues.

“The position of White House chief of staff is nearly impossible to fully describe,” O’Donnell said. “The complexities and range of responsibilities are greater than in any other job in Washington. The pressure is unimaginable.”

O’Donnell noted, “no one in the history of the job has had more White House experience and will have had more White House experience on day one than Ron Klain.”

“What specifically has Joe Biden said to you about the way he wants Kamala Harris to work and fit into the workings of this White House?” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, you know, it’s interesting,” Klain replied. “They’ve had a lot of time together this week, they’ve been meeting together virtually every day with senior transition team to plan on who will be in the cabinet, who will serve in high government positions and you can see already the working relationship really developing.”

“She is an incredibly insightful and trusted voice already by President-elect Biden,” he continued. “Her views are being heard as they discuss policy matters, as they discuss the range of personnel matters. She is going to be the last person in the room, she’s going to be the last voice he hears from before he makes important decisions.”

“She is going to be an important, influential vice-president,” he added.

