Biden leads in polls going into Election Day but battlegrounds tight
Democrat Joe Biden leads in the national polls and most of the battleground states going into Election Day but President Donald Trump is insisting they’re wrong and he’ll repeat his upset victory of 2016.
Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president, has enjoyed a solid lead over Trump, 74, in the national polls for months, at times reaching double digits.
But US presidential elections are not decided by the popular vote.
They are won in the 538-member Electoral College, where each state has a number of electoral votes equivalent to its representation in the House and Senate.
And the electoral votes of battleground states such as Florida and Pennsylvania could determine the winner of Tuesday’s battle for the White House.
Here is a look at the latest national polls and polls in key battleground states:
National polls
An average of national polls by the RealClearPolitics (RCP) website gives Biden a 6.7 point lead over Trump — 51 percent to 44.3 percent.
That is roughly in line with the averages of other leading outlets such as FiveThirtyEight.com, which has Biden up by 8.5 points nationally.
Biden’s lead nationally is more than double that of Hillary Clinton going into the 2016 election, when the polls were relatively accurate concerning the popular vote, which she won while losing in the Electoral College.
Florida
In Florida, Biden has a one-point lead over Trump, according to the RCP average of state polls.
A Siena College/New York Times poll has Biden up by three points in the Sunshine State but a Washington Post/ABC News poll has the Republican incumbent up by two points.
Trump won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016 and winning the state again is seen as crucial to his hopes of victory.
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, Biden has a 4.3-point lead, according to the RCP average of polls in the Keystone State, which has 20 electoral votes.
Trump won Pennsylvania by just 44,000 votes in 2016 and his reelection hopes could hang on taking the state again.
Michigan, Wisconsin
Michigan and Wisconsin are two Midwestern states Trump won narrowly in 2016 but the RCP averages have him trailing in both this time.
According to the RCP averages, Biden is up by 5.1 points in Michigan, which has 16 electoral votes, and by 6.6 points in Wisconsin, which has 10 electoral votes.
Arizona, North Carolina
The battleground states of Arizona and North Carolina, both of which Trump won in 2016, are also being closely watched.
According to the RCP averages, Biden has a one-point lead in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, while Trump leads by 0.6 points in North Carolina, which has 15 electoral votes.
Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Texas
Four other states are also being closely watched this time — Georgia (16 electoral votes), Iowa (six), Ohio (18) and Texas (38).
Trump won all four states relatively easily in 2016 but the polls are showing close races there this time.
Biden is up by 0.4 points in Georgia, according to the RCP average, a state Trump won by 5.1 points in 2016.
Trump is up by 1.4 points in Iowa — he won by 9.4 points four years ago — and by 0.2 points in Ohio, a significantly smaller margin than his 8.1-point win last time around.
Trump won Texas, one of the biggest prizes of the night, by nine points in 2016 but the RCP average gives him a narrow 1.2 point lead there ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
2020 Election
Trump’s latest smear campaign backfires as the man he cited to trash Biden corrects him in real time
President Donald Trump tried to use Democratic rival Joe Biden's own former chief of staff against him -- and it completely blew up in his face.
In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Trump once again attacked Biden's handling of the H1N1 virus, which killed 12,000 Americans in 2009, as a defense of his own handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 230,000 Americans in less than one year.
"Biden was a pathetic laughing stock all over Washington for the horrible way he handled the H1N1 Swine Flu," the president wrote. "Even his own Chief of Staff said he didn’t know what he was doing!"
2020 Election
Trump losing voters in rural areas he needs to win: ‘He should have stayed a showman’
President Donald Trump is banking on support from white, rural voters -- but he's losing some of those backers from his unlikely win four years ago.
Plenty of the president's rural supporters are still on board, but The Atlantic's Russell Berman found many of those 2016 backers had drifted toward Democrat Joe Biden this time around.
“Nothing’s been handled,” said Ethan Gagnon, a 30-year-old from Lewiston, Maine, who voted against Hillary Clinton more than for Trump. “I’m just ready for [the pandemic] to be done.”
2020 Election
James Carville predicts a blowout: ‘We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10pm tomorrow night’
Former top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, James Carville, anticipates that Election Night will be a short night for everyone.
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday with former campaign manager for President Barack Obama David Plouffe, Carville said that he expects the election to be called by 10 p.m. that night.
"What people are doing is unnecessarily scaring people and making them unnecessarily nervous," said Carville. "That event he had -- David Plouffe is exactly right, that event in North Carolina, a state if he loses, I don't want to wait on Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, he's going to lose. That event was literally insane. You're in eastern North Carolina, a state that you've got to win and you're talking about some pollster at Fox News? It is literally insane that anybody -- any politician would use that as a closing argument. I am not the least bit concerned about the outcome tomorrow night, and I'm not the least bit concerned that we're going to have to wait weeks or months to find out what the result is. We'll know and we'll know early."