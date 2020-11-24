Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report

It’s been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President’s Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.

On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump tweeted. “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Trump continued, “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country [sic], I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same.”

Receiving a classified intelligence briefing (PDB) is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election. The briefings generally contains information about pressing national security issues that the new president will soon face. The delay in receiving the PDB has caused confusion inside the federal government for weeks.