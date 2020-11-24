Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report
It’s been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President’s Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.
On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.
“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump tweeted. “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”
Trump continued, “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country [sic], I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same.”
Receiving a classified intelligence briefing (PDB) is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election. The briefings generally contains information about pressing national security issues that the new president will soon face. The delay in receiving the PDB has caused confusion inside the federal government for weeks.
2020 Election
Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report
It's been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.
On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.
2020 Election
Georgia’s GOP governor attacks Trump’s ‘elite strike force’ after they say he’s in on stealing election
It took several days, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is finally responding to accusations that he was in on a conspiracy to "steal" the 2020 election from President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to one of the members of Trump's so-called "elite strike force," Kemp was in on a vast conspiracy to deliver the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” said former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell during a Newsmax interview. “We don’t know who bought their election. I’m sure it crosses party lines.”
2020 Election
BUSTED: Border Patrol caught illegally profiling Spanish speakers in Montana because ‘nobody really has much to do’
The Department of Homeland Security will be paying monetary damages after a shocking case of systemic racism in Montana.
Ana Suda and Martha “Mimi” Hernandez were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for speaking Spanish at a Town Pump gas station in Havre, Montana.
The two U.S. citizens caught the interaction on tape and it was such a scandal it became national news.
On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that a settlement had been reached.