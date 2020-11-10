BUSTED: Pennsylvania Republicans caught only wearing masks for a photo-op
Pennsylvania State Rep.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I thank my fellow Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus members for entrusting me with another term as House Majority Leader,” Benninghoff shared on Facebook. “I also congratulate my fellow House Republican leaders on receiving the faith and confidence of their fellow members as we look to tackle the important issues remaining before us in this session and the next.”
Rep. Martin Causer posted a picture from the same photo-op showing the same Republicans, just maskless while not social distancing.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: