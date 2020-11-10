Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Pennsylvania Republicans caught only wearing masks for a photo-op

Published

40 mins ago

on

Composite images of different Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus pictures posted to Facebook.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff was caught with his hand in the proverbial candy jar Tuesday when a photo-op went viral for inconsistencies. One of the photos, shared on Facebook, showed the members responsibly wearing their masks. The other picture, which was also shared on Facevook, but by a different member, showed the same grouping, but this time without their masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank my fellow Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus members for entrusting me with another term as House Majority Leader,” Benninghoff shared on Facebook. “I also congratulate my fellow House Republican leaders on receiving the faith and confidence of their fellow members as we look to tackle the important issues remaining before us in this session and the next.”

Rep. Martin Causer posted a picture from the same photo-op showing the same Republicans, just maskless while not social distancing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

John Dean blasts ‘GOP quislings’ stand with Trump: ‘All this post-election behavior feels very, very wrong’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

CNN contributor and former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean wrote a message to his Twitter followers Tuesday evening posing the question, 'Are we witnessing and experiencing a not too quiet coup by Trump and his GOP quislings? Sure seems like it."

Dean continued, "All this post-election behavior feels very very wrong. The mainstream media has been rather soft on its coverage. Although they will be out of work if Trump succeeds."

In his book, Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers, Dean "takes a hard look at the social science behind Trump's consistent following despite his cruel and despotic regime. Trump’s authoritarianism must be understood in order to be stopped."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida governor wants to make it legal to shoot people suspected of looting during civil rights protests

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that the new proposed "anti-mob" legislation from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would make it legal to shoot people who are suspected to be looting or involved in "criminal mischief" that poses a threat to a business.

"The proposal would expand the list of 'forcible felonies' under Florida’s self-defense law to justify the use of force against people who engage in criminal mischief that results in the 'interruption or impairment' of a business, and looting, which the draft defines as a burglary within 500 feet of a 'violent or disorderly assembly,'" reported Ana Ceballos and David Ovalle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Pennsylvania Republicans caught only wearing masks for a photo-op

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff was caught with his hand in the proverbial candy jar Tuesday when a photo-op went viral for inconsistencies. One of the photos, shared on Facebook, showed the members responsibly wearing their masks. The other picture, which was also shared on Facevook, but by a different member, showed the same grouping, but this time without their masks.

"I thank my fellow Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus members for entrusting me with another term as House Majority Leader," Benninghoff shared on Facebook. "I also congratulate my fellow House Republican leaders on receiving the faith and confidence of their fellow members as we look to tackle the important issues remaining before us in this session and the next."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE