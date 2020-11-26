Can a reality-TV-addled America deal with a ‘delightfully boring’ Biden administration?
It’s probably not surprising for a nation addicted to reality shows like “The Bachelorette” or “The Voice” (or season four of “House of Trump”), but a popular online sport — while Joe Biden built a lead in the 2020 White House polls — was speculating on which big-time Democratic political celebrities would take jobs in his Cabinet.Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Treasury! Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor! Top Barack Obama aide Susan Rice for State! Oprah for Commerce! … OK, I made that last rumor up, but who wouldn’t want to wear the glitter of a new administration, undoing the stain of the Trump years…
