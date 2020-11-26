Quantcast
Connect with us

Can a reality-TV-addled America deal with a ‘delightfully boring’ Biden administration?

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA/USA DECEMBER 10, 2019: President Donald Trump appears during a rally Dec. 10, 2019, at Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

It’s probably not surprising for a nation addicted to reality shows like “The Bachelorette” or “The Voice” (or season four of “House of Trump”), but a popular online sport — while Joe Biden built a lead in the 2020 White House polls — was speculating on which big-time Democratic political celebrities would take jobs in his Cabinet.Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Treasury! Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor! Top Barack Obama aide Susan Rice for State! Oprah for Commerce! … OK, I made that last rumor up, but who wouldn’t want to wear the glitter of a new administration, undoing the stain of the Trump years…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This governor ignored pandemic mitigation efforts and now her state has the highest COVID death rate in the world

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has often followed the lead of President Donald Trump by disregarding science and the public health warnings regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In Noem's state, there is no mask mandate and very few mitigation guidelines are in place. Now, South Dakota has the highest coronavirus death rate in the world, according to Native Sun News. Dr. William Haseltine, president of ACCESS Health International and author of the book "My Lifelong Fight Against Disease," recently weighed in on the alarming coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota as he lambasted politicians for politicizing public health.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Extremism’ plays too large a role in the GOP: Longtime Republican operative explains why he’s leaving the ‘wrong side’

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

In Trumpworld, one of the worst things a Republican can be called is a "RINO" or "Republican In Name Only" — and conservative activist Tim Miller has been called that many times this year for his vehement opposition to President Donald Trump and support for President-elect Joe Biden. Miller, who served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, remained in the Republican Party until recently despite his disdain for Trumpism. But on the conservative website The Bulwark, Miller explains why he has finally left the GOP after many years.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Will Ivanka Trump snitch? Retired judge says her best option may be to ‘turn state’s evidence’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

If you're a fan of TV crime procedurals, you've no doubt seen shows where detectives interrogate two suspects detained in separate and austere holding rooms. The object is to get one of the perps to snitch on his accomplice and "turn state's evidence" in return for leniency.

The dramas may feature different actors and different crimes, but the essential script components are the same: The cops offer immunity, witness protection or some other kind of favorable treatment in exchange for a confession. The arrestees, however, remain defiant, and hang tough. Some sit stone-faced and silent. Others smirk and laugh. Still others hurl back insults, accusing the cops of incompetence and a rush to judgment.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE