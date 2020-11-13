Career prosecutors call on Bill Barr to rescind order to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud: report

According to a new report from the Washington Post, sixteen assistant U.S. attorneys assigned to monitor irregularities in the 2020 election are calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to rescind his greenlighting of investigations into claims of “vote tabulation irregularities” before the 2020 election results are certified.

The letter states that Barr’s move “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.”

“The signers wrote that in the places where they served as district election officers, taking in reports of possible election-related crimes, there was no evidence of the kind of fraud that Barr’s memo had highlighted,” the Post reports. “Barr’s memo authorized prosecutors ‘to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases,’ particularly where the outcome of an election could be impacted.”

