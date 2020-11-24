CDC advisory committee discusses who should get first vaccine doses
A key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine agreed Monday on initial priorities and an ethical framework. But the hourslong meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) demonstrated just how complicated it will be to get the vaccine into the arms of millions of people.First off, the different vaccines in development have different attributes, such as how they work and can be distributed, and it isn’t yet known which products will be approved first by the Food and Drug Admi…
Psychologists explain why people are still engaging in risky behavior — despite rising COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases have spiked in Pennsylvania and New Jersey over the past month, surpassing the numbers of the pandemic’s first wave in April, and yet many people have continued to meet up with friends at indoor gatherings and make plans to see family at Thanksgiving.To curb the spread, Philadelphia officials announced restrictions last Monday that closed indoor dining, gyms and museums, and limited the capacity of outdoor gatherings. Gov. Phil Murphy also introduced new restrictions on gatherings in New Jersey.But before the new restrictions took affect, people attended Halloween parties, wo... (more…)
Ammon Bundy leads ‘largely maskless’ Tiki torch march on Boise mayor’s home: report
The mayor of Boise, Idaho blasted a march on home home to protest COVID-19 restrictions by "the militia network led by Ammon Bundy" on Monday.
Bundy is notorious for being involved in multiple armed standoffs with law enforcement.
"Roughly 30 people, some bearing Tiki torches, protested outside Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s home Monday night, upset about the city's new health order issued last week in an effort to curb the coronavirus’s rampant spread," the Idaho Press reports.
Americans defy virus guidelines for high-risk Thanksgiving
Busy airports and serpentine queues at testing sites: many Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family Thursday despite authorities warning they risk exacerbating the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the country.
Stopping short of issuing an outright ban, the US government's health protection agency has for the first time called on Americans not to travel for the annual holiday, which sees families get together over turkey, yams and cranberry sauce and for many is more important than Christmas.
With more than 150,000 new cases daily in the US, which has the world's highest coronavirus death toll of more than 256,000, most state governors have urged citizens not to turn their dining rooms into hotbeds of coronavirus.