China sends ‘congratulations’ to Joe Biden on US election win
China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American election.
US-China ties have grown increasingly strained in recent years under the administration of incumbent Donald Trump, and relations are as icy as at any time since formal ties were established four decades ago.
“We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.
Wang said China understands “the result of the US election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures”.
China was previously among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that had not congratulated the president-elect, with Beijing commenting earlier this week simply that it had “noticed Mr Biden declared he is the winner”.
Since US media called the presidential race, Trump has not conceded to Biden as is traditional practice once a winner is projected.
Trump’s four years in the White House have been marked by a costly trade war between the two powers, with Beijing and Washington also sparring over blame for the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Under his “America First” banner, Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy.
2020 Election
Trump’s own administration just brutally debunked his claim about deleted votes
President Donald Trump has a problem. His disinformation campaign intended to cast doubt on the 2020 election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden is being debunked, in part, by the very government he runs.
On Thursday evening, a statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along other officials explained that there is no reason to believe the election's vote count has been altered or tampered with.
2020 Election
Donald Trump’s delusions have grown — he now demands to be the ‘winner’ of states he lost
President Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2020 presidential campaign after 11 p.m. eastern time.
While all of the networks and the Associated Press called the race for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, Trump is again spreading conspiracy theories that have received a Twitter disclaimer.
In his latest conspiracy theory, we demands to be reward victory in 28 states -- regardless of the vote count.
Trump included a clip of Fox News personality Sean Hannity to make his case for "winning" states that he lost.
These states in question should immediately be put in the Trump Win column. Biden did not win, he lost by a lot! pic.twitter.com/ywiw6sPicI https://t.co/C1g9LZpMah
2020 Election
Meghan McCain slams Donald Trump after networks call Arizona for Joe Biden
On Thursday evening, multiple networks declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Arizona's 11 electoral votes.
The New York Times and CNN have both called Arizona for Biden, bringing his total to 290 electoral votes. Georgia and North Carolina remain. https://t.co/IQINLGkvLs pic.twitter.com/TjuSqfDMLT
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 13, 2020