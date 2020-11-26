Comcast will charge customers more for heavy internet usage starting next year
Comcast Corp. will charge more for heavy users of home internet in Northeast states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — angering customers who work and study online due to the pandemic.The vast majority of Comcast’s Xfinity customers won’t be affected by the “data threshold” next year, company officials said this week. But the extra charges come as internet usage soars across the country, with consumers increasingly making video calls and bingeing shows while stuck at home. Average monthly data usage in the United States jumped 40% during the third quarter this year compared with the sam…
FDA gives emergency authorization to most precise coronavirus-antibody test yet
NEW YORK — A new, next-level coronavirus-antibody test that measures not just antibodies’ presence but also how much protection they afford are on the way.The test, which on Wednesday received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, measures the number of neutralizing antibodies that the body’s immune system has produced after exposure, reported CNBC. While previous tests have measured antibody levels, this one zeroes in on the antibodies that attack two specific aspects of the novel coronavirus.This “new generation” of test, the COVID-SeroKlir, was developed by... (more…)
US Supreme Court sides with religious groups on virus rules
The US Supreme Court has barred New York from imposing coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship in a ruling likely to be heralded by conservatives as a victory for religious freedoms.
Services should not be treated differently from permitted secular gatherings, said the unsigned ruling, one of the first since the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett tipped the court's balance to the conservatives.
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York state, had ordered that only up to 10 people could gather at sites of worship in high-risk areas designated "red zones".
Disney to lay off 32,000 workers in 2021
Disney said Thursday it will cut 32,000 jobs in 2021, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs announced in September.
The company, which previously said it would cut 28,000 jobs, has struggled with the pandemic and social restrictions.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the cuts -- which Variety reported are part of September's announcement -- would be made in the first half of next year.
"Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force," Disney said in a filing explaining the job losses.