Coming Supreme Court abortion fight could threaten birth control, too

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her Senate hearing. (Screenshot)

Abortion opponents were among those most excited by the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. And they had good reason to be.As a law professor and circuit court judge, Barrett made it clear she is no fan of abortion rights. She is considered likely to vote not only to uphold restrictions on the procedure, but also, possibly, even to overturn the existing national right to abortion under the Supreme Court’s landmark rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.Her first opportunity to weigh in could come soon. A Mississippi ban on ab…

2020 Election

Longtime health advocate Donna Shalala loses House reelection race

Published

1 min ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Rep. Donna E. Shalala of Florida, the first-term Democratic member of Congress and former Health and Human Services secretary in the Clinton administration, lost her campaign for reelection Tuesday.Shalala’s loss to Maria Elvira Salazar — a Republican and former television journalist who compared Democratic policy proposals to leftist oppression in countries like Cuba while campaigning in the Miami district — was a notable upset for House Democrats. While Democrats held onto control of the House, so far they have fallen short of expectations that they would secure an even stronger majority the... (more…)

2020 Election

Trump is almost out of options — and has almost no plausible way to win

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

With electoral results in for all but a few battleground states, President Trump's possible path to victory is now extremely narrow, according to projections from the Associated Press (AP).

As of Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden has 264 electoral votes following wins in the critical states of Wisconsin and Michigan, and needs only six electoral votes to reach the magic number of 270. Trump, who baselessly and falsely said he had won the election early on Wednesday morning, would need to win 56.

2020 Election

What’s wrong with 68 million Americans? Expert says Trump’s mental illness infected 48% of the electorate

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

“What is wrong with 68 million Americans?” is a question many are asking the day after the election. Why should the race even be close? Why did 48% of voting adults choose to remain with a president who leaves a trail of hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, the nation bankruptchildren in cages, and our natural habitat under existential threat?

