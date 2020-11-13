Quantcast
Congressional leaders blasted as ‘maniacs’ for holding ‘tone deaf’ and ‘dangerous’ in-person dinners for new members

Published

2 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are under fire after news broke that each congressional leader is holding a dinner for new House members despite the rapidly-advancing coronavirus pandemic.

NBC News’ congressional correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell posted a tweet with the details.

Nearly nine months into the pandemic that has already killed nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S., many are now having to cancel Thanksgiving Day dinners and travel after the CDC urged Americans to stay home and not mix households to avoid spreading the deadly virus.

The Capitol physician reportedly has “signed off” on the plans, but even this infectious disease epidemiologist says it’s not safe.

The outrage, at least from the left, is non-partisan. Take a look at what some are saying.

