Congressional leaders blasted as ‘maniacs’ for holding ‘tone deaf’ and ‘dangerous’ in-person dinners for new members
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are under fire after news broke that each congressional leader is holding a dinner for new House members despite the rapidly-advancing coronavirus pandemic.
NBC News’ congressional correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell posted a tweet with the details.
House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members.
.@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP
— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020
Nearly nine months into the pandemic that has already killed nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S., many are now having to cancel Thanksgiving Day dinners and travel after the CDC urged Americans to stay home and not mix households to avoid spreading the deadly virus.
The Capitol physician reportedly has “signed off” on the plans, but even this infectious disease epidemiologist says it’s not safe.
This is a terrible idea. @SpeakerPelosi @DNC anyone else who will listen, please stop this shit and SHOW LEADERSHIP by doing all of these events over video like the rest of us are. It’s not “safe”–it may be safe*r* but it’s still terrible optics during a pandemic.
— Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 13, 2020
The outrage, at least from the left, is non-partisan. Take a look at what some are saying.
cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020
This strikes me as a bad idea, a dangerous idea. It’s also exactly the wrong message to send to America as the pandemic spikes. https://t.co/ZKL6Nk9jq9
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 13, 2020
They should. https://t.co/UoYe3iIu2c
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 13, 2020
Millions of Americans are canceling holiday plans because of this virus. This is just tone deaf and absurd. https://t.co/3iCNpMTAsg
— MelsLien (@MelsLien) November 13, 2020
Unbelievably tone deaf, stupid, and downright dangerous. https://t.co/qJfZBlVT3y
— Rachel Silverman (@rsilv_dc) November 13, 2020
…put off doctors appointments, surgeries, having kids, celebrating loved ones' birthdays….
And the officials on the Hill thought, "cool, well we're gonna have dinner together tonight."
Jesus, this is just out of touch to the nth degree.
— MelsLien (@MelsLien) November 13, 2020
Agree. Especially after all of the COVID-19 cases within the White House, this should just be verboten. It's absurd and unnecessary.
— Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 13, 2020
This should be canceled and frankly I'm shocked anybody thought having an indoor social meal right now was a good idea to begin with https://t.co/Km89AGBU1m
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020
This is so insane, tone deaf, and dangerous I cannot believe it. What is wrong with these "leaders?" https://t.co/tmOjXKOPTD
— Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) November 13, 2020
Think of the workers she is putting at risk.
The ones earning $10/hour and making it possible.
Shockingly tone deaf. Even for her.
— (@hotoynoodle) November 13, 2020
Come the fuck on. So many people in public health are working SO HARD to get people to stay safe & not see their families at Thanksgiving, and this is what political leadership does? No cranberry sauce for you, but banquet in a gilded chamber for us. No really, totes safe! https://t.co/RZx6rEwMvA
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) November 13, 2020
This (any) party is unnecessary now @SpeakerPelosi. It's extremely INAPPROPRITE & DANGEROUS, studies have shown that Covid is easily transmitted inside & outside. An abundance of caution is the best strategy. Americans are looking to their leaders to model proper Covid behavior. https://t.co/Vub3AdowZC
— Kim Perales (@kpjpsp) November 13, 2020
Reminder: it's a dinner, so there's catering contractor staff that will be exposed to unmasked members-elect from all across the country. https://t.co/TH3A4mDlzw
— Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) November 13, 2020
This is an incredibly bad idea. And even if they have epic ventilation and no one gets sick it sends a terrible message to people around the country who will reasonably take it as a signal that getting together with family is probably fine. Terrible decision. https://t.co/A5ywQsnUDM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 13, 2020
In four of years of stupid shit, this might be the stupidest shit I’ve seen. What the fuck. https://t.co/2tT0a7pS1z
— Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) November 13, 2020
