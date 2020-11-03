Quantcast
Ethics expert goes ballistic after Trump campaign sets up ‘war room’ in taxpayer-funded federal building

Published

9 mins ago

on

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub
Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub is going ballistic over news from The New York Times that the Trump re-election campaign has set up a “war room” inside a taxpayer-funded federal government office building. The move could possibly be a violation of federal law.

Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman broke the news on Election Day.

In a rare response, Shaub exploded on Twitter, attacking the head of the United States Office of Special Counsel, Henry Kerner, who is supposed to be investigating and prosecuting violations of federal law that occur inside the federal government.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is close to the White House. It’s not known where in the EEOB the “war room” has been set up. (Photo of Trump in EEOB’s Indian Treaty Room.)

Economist David Rothschild weighs in:

Executive Director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW):

Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Barack Obama:

PrioritiesUSA Senior Strategist and Communications Director:

Popular Information founder:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
