‘Everything is at stake’: Kamala Harris rallies Miami Democrats
MIAMI — On the last weekend of early voting, a critical period for Florida Democrats counting on a swell of turnout from Black and Hispanic voters, vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris urged voters to choose the candidate that says “Black Lives Matter.”Harris visited South Florida in a final swing through the state, where latest polling shows a razor-thin margin between her running mate, former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump. Sunday marks the final day of early voting, and Democrats are sweating. Their advantage, once around 500,000, is down to around 116,000 vo…
Trump’s rallies — victory cry or last gasp?
President Donald Trump gazed over the thicket of supporters wearing his branded red baseball caps and marveled at the crowds he'd witnessed while driving in his motorcade to give the speech in Pennsylvania.
"Nobody's ever seen anything like this," he said to cheers on Saturday as he began his final sprint for reelection.
Trump was speaking at a small rally by his standards -- a few hundred people in a field in the picturesque rural community of Newtown.
But although he was exaggerating about the many "thousands" of fans along the road to the rally, he was right that they'd turned out in impressive numbers, waiting for him for hours in the cold, only three days before polling day.
As election nears, some would-be voters frustrated by citizenship delays
SAN DIEGO — San Diegan Alfredo De Jesus applied to become a U.S. citizen toward the beginning of 2020 — as soon as he was eligible.He thought his application would be processed in plenty of time to vote in this year’s election. But he’s still waiting.De Jesus is among many citizens-to-be whose applications stalled in large part because of COVID-19. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency responsible for processing naturalizations, shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic for several months and is still working to catch up.De Jesus said he feels frustrated and disappointed.“Peop... (more…)
‘Vote for your life’: 2020 is the COVID-19 election — and that’s bad news for Donald Trump
At the end of January, a little after the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States, the New York Stock Exchange hit an all-time high, and Donald Trump's biggest concern was the impact of Boeing's woes on the economy.
"The American Dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than ever before," the US president declared in Davos, already in campaign mode.