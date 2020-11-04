First trans state legislators elected in Delaware, Vermont
Democratic candidates in the US states of Delaware and Vermont made history Tuesday when they became the first openly transgender legislators in their states.
Sarah McBride, 30, became Delaware’s first trans senator, taking 86 percent of the vote in the state’s first Senate district. She is also the first openly trans state senator in the United States and the highest-ranking trans official in the country.
“We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she tweeted Tuesday night.
“I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”
Further north in Vermont, Taylor Small, 26, became the state’s first transgender representative, taking 43 percent and 41 percent of the vote in her two districts.
“5th trans legislator in the nation!” she tweeted.
Their wins come just a few years after Democrat Danica Roem became the first openly trans lawmaker in the US. Roem was elected to Virginia’s state assembly in 2017.
In 2018, Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist became the first openly transgender person nominated for governor by a major party in the United States.
The Victory Fund, a political action committee focused on increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the US, congratulated Small on Twitter, writing, “History made!”
The group also congratulated McBride: in a statement posted online, Fund chief Annise Parker called McBride’s victory “a powerful reminder that voters are increasingly rejecting the politics of bigotry in favor of candidates who stand for fairness and equality.”
According to the Victory Fund, there are currently four openly trans people serving in state legislatures.
2020 Election
Mississippi voters back new flag without Confederate emblem
Voters in Mississippi approved on Tuesday a new state flag that will feature the magnolia flower, months after the southern state retired its old banner bearing a Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi's flag was the last in the US to include a symbol of the Confederacy, a collection of southern states where slavery was legal and which seceded from the union in 1860.
Many African Americans believe the flag carries racist connotations, while white southerners argue it is a symbol of Southern heritage.
US media reported that Mississippi voters had backed the flag's new design, which also will carry the words "In God We Trust."
2020 Election
For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
President Donald Trump's big win in Florida owes much to his strident denunciation of leftist governments in Latin America, which resonated loud and clear with conservative Hispanics in the southeastern state.
In Florida, this demographic is led by Cubans who loathe the communist government in Havana, against which Trump adopted a hard line during his presidency and the campaign for the White House.
In Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, dozens of Cubans listened to salsa music and waved American flags Tuesday night as they celebrated Trump's victory in Florida, and its rich prize of 29 electoral votes.
2020 Election
New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term
New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term in US Congress on Tuesday with an expected win over her Republican challenger, who was outspent despite raising $10 million.
As the neck-and-neck presidential race kept American voters on edge, the quartet known as "The Squad" that includes Ocasio-Cortez posted successes for the Democratic Party's left wing.
John Cummings, 60, hoped fundraising from conservative donors nationwide could propel him past one of the left's most popular stars.
But the former police officer and high school teacher was no match for the charismatic 31-year-old representative of parts of New York City's Bronx and Queens.