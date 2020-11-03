Flint residents getting robocalls telling them to vote on Wednesday: Michigan AG

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a robocall that is targeting voters in Flint, Michigan, and telling them they should vote on Wednesday.

“Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter. “Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

The majority of Flint’s residents are Black, according to the latest data from the U.S. census, and the city typically votes for Democrats.

In 2016, Flint-anchored Genesee County voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton by ten points and supported former President Barack Obama in 2012 by 28 points.

This is the second robocall targeting Michigan voters that Nessel has flagged this election cycle, as earlier this year she busted Trump-loving operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for funding robocalls that delivered false information about mail-in voting.

