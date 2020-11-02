Quantcast
Former RNC comms director reveals he voted for Biden: ‘Proud to vote country over party’

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

In a tweet this Monday, the RNC’s former communications director from 2017 to 2019 under Ronna McDaniel announced that he’s casting his vote for Joe Biden in 2020.

“Proud to vote country over party,” Ryan Mahony wrote. “Proud to vote for @JoeBiden.”

2020 Election

Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with "Trump," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.

"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," the nonprofit organization tweeted. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism."

‘Armed individuals’ turned people away from Oregon ballot box: legal watchdog

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Authorities are looking into reports of voter intimidation in Springfield, Oregon, after a letter from the legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection was sent to multiple media outlets alleging that armed groups turned voters away from a ballot drop box, The Oregonian reports.

“Reports to the Election Protection helpline indicate that voters attempting to deposit their ballots in a drop box at the Lively Park Swim Center were confronted and questioned by groups of armed individuals in military attire blocking their way,” Mary B. McCord wrote. “Some voters turned away without depositing their ballots.”

Trump is ‘a ball of volatility’ behind the scenes: sources tell Maggie Haberman

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, along with Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, revealed Monday that President Donald Trump is "a ball of volatility" going into the election. While it seems that's Trump's standard, it's reasonable to assume that the president could be fearful that he is about to be entering a season of litigation.

“Man, it’s going to be embarrassing if I lose to this guy,” Trump told advisers as well as his fans. At a rally Monday, Trump even pondered if he cried if it would save him from losing on Tuesday.

