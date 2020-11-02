Former RNC comms director reveals he voted for Biden: ‘Proud to vote country over party’
Published 1 min ago
on
By Sky Palma
Published1 min ago
on
BySky Palma
In a tweet this Monday, the RNC’s former communications director from 2017 to 2019 under Ronna McDaniel announced that he’s casting his vote for Joe Biden in 2020.
“Proud to vote country over party,” Ryan Mahony wrote. “Proud to vote for @JoeBiden.”
Proud to vote country over party
Proud to vote for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/jK0DKaeI52
— Ryan Mahoney (@rcmahoney) November 2, 2020
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
2020 Election
Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report
Published1 min ago
onNovember 2, 2020
BySarah Toce
Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with "Trump," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.
"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," the nonprofit organization tweeted. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism."
Breaking Banner
‘Armed individuals’ turned people away from Oregon ballot box: legal watchdog
Published17 mins ago
onNovember 2, 2020
BySky Palma
Authorities are looking into reports of voter intimidation in Springfield, Oregon, after a letter from the legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection was sent to multiple media outlets alleging that armed groups turned voters away from a ballot drop box, The Oregonian reports.
“Reports to the Election Protection helpline indicate that voters attempting to deposit their ballots in a drop box at the Lively Park Swim Center were confronted and questioned by groups of armed individuals in military attire blocking their way,” Mary B. McCord wrote. “Some voters turned away without depositing their ballots.”
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘a ball of volatility’ behind the scenes: sources tell Maggie Haberman
Published17 mins ago
onNovember 2, 2020
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, along with Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, revealed Monday that President Donald Trump is "a ball of volatility" going into the election. While it seems that's Trump's standard, it's reasonable to assume that the president could be fearful that he is about to be entering a season of litigation.
“Man, it’s going to be embarrassing if I lose to this guy,” Trump told advisers as well as his fans. At a rally Monday, Trump even pondered if he cried if it would save him from losing on Tuesday.