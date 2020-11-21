Friend who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse told police teen predicted life behind bars after shooting 3 during Kenosha protests
CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse predicted he would spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting three people during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha over the summer, a close friend told police hours after the gunfire.Dominick Black, now 19, told investigators that Rittenhouse fled to the back room of a local business after Kenosha police rebuffed his attempt to turn himself in. Black said he met Rittenhouse there and tried to calm him down after he fatally shot two men and wounded another.“The dude’s sweating like a pig. He’s just freaking out. His face is white,” Black said in a recorded i…
Dysfunctional family dynamics linked to the endorsement of tyrannical leadership in adulthood
People who endure dysfunctional family conflict during adolescence tend to prefer domineering, selfish, and conceited leaders as adults, according to new research published in the Journal of Leadership & Organizational Studies. The findings suggest that tyrannical leaders in the business world and in politics can find success because they embody some people’s implicit notion of ideal leadership.“I’ve always been fascinated by social cognition, which is how our thoughts guide our actions and preferences,” said study author Dayna Herbert Walker, an assistant professor at San Francisco State Univ... (more…)
Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit
US President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a senior US official said.
Trump's participation in the two-day meeting of the world's wealthiest nations comes on the heels of his attendance at Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via video link.
Neither summit was held in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The summit comes with Trump still refusing to accept his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election while issuing unfounded accusations of widespread fraud.
Michigan GOP leaders after White House meeting: ‘We will follow the law’
WASHINGTON — Michigan’s top two legislative leaders vowed Friday that the presidential candidate with the most votes will win the state’s electoral votes after departing a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.With the eyes of the nation on them and criticisms flying from Democrats, seven Michigan lawmakers traveled to meet with Trump for about an hour. The visit came as supporters of the president have moved in recent days to overturn the results of the state’s election, which Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 154,000 votes in unofficial returns.“We have n... (more…)