Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Full dictator look’: Internet wonders if Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on White House lawn

Published

51 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.

“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.

Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany on Fox Business: ‘I think the president will attend his own inauguration’ in January

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox Business Friday to chat with host Stuart Varney about the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

“I think the president [Donald Trump] will attend his own inauguration," she said, appearing in her capacity as a Trump campaign adviser. "He would have to be there, in fact."

Trump and his loyalists have still not conceded the election to President-elect Joe Biden, now going on almost one week since the results were determined. Their blatant disregard of reality is growing increasingly concerning for onlookers, including CNN White House correspondent John Harwood.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republican consumer sentiment plunges after Trump defeat: survey

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Sentiment among Republican consumers plunged this month after US President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term, according to a survey released Friday.

Fears rise that surging Covid-19 cases will worsen the economy also hit the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index which fell to 77.0 early this month, a worse-than-expected drop of nearly six percent from October.

Consumers' views of the current situation and expectations for the future also declined, the survey showed.

The survey's chief economist Richard Curtin tied the swing to the November 3 election in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Full dictator look’: Internet wonders if Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on White House lawn

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Is President Donald Trump building as moat around the White House? That's just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.

"A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk," the pool report reads. "And as noted previously, there's lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park."

Trump over the past few weeks did have "unscalable" fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE