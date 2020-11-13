‘Full dictator look’: Internet wonders if Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on White House lawn
Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”
Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.
Trump going full dictator look, barricading himself in the palace:
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk. And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park,” WH pooler @toddgillman
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2020
From the White House press pool this morning: *A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk.* Landscaping or the natural culmination of four years of animosity?
— Robert Delaney (@RFDelaney) November 13, 2020
Digging a trench in front of the briefing room and more fencing I thought the protesters tomorrow are supposed to be pro-trump. He scared of his own people now
— Laura Di Bella (@LauraDiBella15) November 13, 2020
The campaign can afford only ill-tempered sea bass to stock that moat.
— Kevin C. McGee (@bankrlawimp) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!😷 LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
Maganot
— Jim Boyd (@bjamesboyd) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!😷 LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
He’s
Building
A
— Chester Scoville (@ChesterScoville) November 13, 2020
It’s a moat. WH going medieval. https://t.co/eVE8h3rPO1
— Lara (@CaliGirlinMI) November 13, 2020
It’s not a trench it’s the burn pit, to burn the evidence https://t.co/JQN75O8DUX
— Bill Collins👀 (@wmjcollins) November 13, 2020
