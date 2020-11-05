Georgia Democrat ‘expects Biden to jump ahead’ in his state today

The presidential race in Georgia is incredibly tight, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has come within 18,000 votes of catching President Donald Trump.

McClatchy reporter Dave Catanese cites one “well-wired Democrat in Georgia” who is saying he now “expects Biden to jump ahead” in his state as the final votes are counted.

As elections analysts have shown, much of the unreported vote left to count in Georgia comes from the counties that encompass Atlanta and Savannah, the two largest cities in the state that are rich with Democratic votes.

If Biden were to win Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, it would all but end Trump’s hopes of being re-elected. At the same time, the margin in the state is so close that it will likely spur an automatic recount regardless of who ends up ahead.