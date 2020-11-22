Grand opening of Colorado In-N-Out burger joint sparks traffic jams, parking lot brawls and 14-hour wait times
The grand opening of an In-N-Out Burger joint in Colorado sparked massive traffic jams, parking lot brawls, and a wait for food lasting, in some instances, up to 14 hours.Food fans flocked to the new restaurants on Friday, eager for their chance to order from iconic California-based fast food chain. By the time afternoon rolled around however, authorities estimated the line for food in Aurora stretched more than a mile long.“It’s hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups,” the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet. “Righ…
U.S. News
Grand opening of Colorado In-N-Out burger joint sparks traffic jams, parking lot brawls and 14-hour wait times
The grand opening of an In-N-Out Burger joint in Colorado sparked massive traffic jams, parking lot brawls, and a wait for food lasting, in some instances, up to 14 hours.Food fans flocked to the new restaurants on Friday, eager for their chance to order from iconic California-based fast food chain. By the time afternoon rolled around however, authorities estimated the line for food in Aurora stretched more than a mile long.“It’s hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups,” the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet. “Righ... (more…)
U.S. News
Accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse smiles in photo with ‘Silver Spoons’ star who helped bail him out
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with gunning down two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, posed for a photo with actor Ricky Schroder and his attorney after posting bail Friday.All three smiled, celebrating the occasion.L. Lin Wood, who is part of Rittenhouse’s defense team and also a QAnon believer, shared the photo.Wood said Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell donated the final money needed to pay Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail.Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25. Both ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Adult film star and three Marines — all white supremacists — charged in federal gun conspiracy
Four white supremacists have been charged in a conspiracy to build, transport and sell illegal guns, the Justice Department announced Friday in a press release.Paul Kryscuk, a 35-year-old reported porn star, sold multiple manufactured weapons to 21-year-old then-Marine Liam Collins, the feds said. Kryscuk allegedly mailed the illegal DIY weapons from his homes in New York and Idaho to Collins in North Carolina.Kryscuk and Collins were regulars on the online neo-Nazi forum Iron March back in 2017 before the site was shut down, according to the feds. During that time, they recruited Jordan Dunca... (more…)