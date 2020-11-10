Quantcast
Hannity demands Georgia’s GOP governor call legislative Special Session to ‘challenge the presidential election’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sean Hannity speaking with attendees at the Conservative Review Convention at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The website of Fox News host Sean Hannity called on residents of Georgia to demand a legislative Special Session to “challenge the presidential election” on Tuesday.

“The 2020 General Election and impending Senate Races show the state of Georgia is now the most important battleground in the United States,” the website wrote. “Only the Governor of Georgia can call a special session of that state’s legislature. We have precious little time to have the Georgia legislature called into session to challenge this presidential election and to demand that the U.S. Senate race be made transparent. We need the Republican controlled legislature, the Republican Secretary of State and the Republican governor of the state to stop muttering vague comments and take true action. And that starts with Governor Brian Kemp.”

President-elect Joe Biden won the electorate votes in Georgia, but the Trump administration has refused to accept the results of the election.


2020 Election

Trump continues defiant streak — orders federal agencies to prepare February budget like ‘nothing happened’

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

In his latest move to defy election results, President Donald J. Trump has ordered federal agencies to continue preparing the administration’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, according to multiple administration officials who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is Jan. 20, 2020, however, Trump has still not acknowledged his failure to regain his post in the Oval Office. The White House budget proposal is typically issued in February, which would be at least two weeks after President Trump is scheduled to depart the White House. The Biden administration is scheduled to submit their own budget plan to Congress early next year.

2020 Election

France’s Macron congratulates Biden in first phone call to US president-elect

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held his first telephone talks with Joe Biden since the Democrat was elected the next president of the United States, his Elysee Palace office said.

The talks between Biden and Macron, who sought to form a solid working relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, focused on international cooperation on the main global issues, it added.

"The president congratulated Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris and emphasized his desire to work together on the current issues -- climate, health, the fight against terrorism and the defense of fundamental rights," the Elysee said.

2020 Election

Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster: Trump ‘should make clear elections are secure’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Retired US lieutenant general H.R. McMaster served as national security advisor to President Donald Trump from March 2017 to April 2018. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he condemned Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden but said the US "shouldn't worry about" Trump clinging to power. However, he said the US president "should make clear that our elections are secure, which they are".

US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor H.R. McMaster told FRANCE 24 that despite Trump's refusal to recognise the outcome of the election, there was no need to worry about him clinging to power. McMaster said that US institutions were solid and rejected the notion that the transition to a Biden administration would be compromised.

