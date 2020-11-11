If Trump won’t give Biden access to intelligence briefings this Republican says he will

Conservative Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) announced in an interview with Tulsa Talk News radio that if President Donald Trump denies President-elect Joe Biden intelligence briefings that he’ll do it.

“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that’s not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election … people can be ready for that actual task,” Lankford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he was fine with Trump’s rush to demand recounts, but in the meantime the American people need a leader to be prepared.

Wednesday, former President George W. Bush’s chief of staff explained that the late start to their transition was to blame for 9/11, citing the report that said the Florida recount and Supreme Court ruling caused serious damage to the administration’s preparedness to handle national security.

“It is important for the 71-million plus people that voted for President Trump that at the end of it, they know all of their questions were answered,” Lankford said, “and that there is a president that was actually duly elected.”

Biden has said that it isn’t a big deal and that they can work around it by speaking to former officials from past adminsitrations.

Trump has also been refusing to let Biden have letters of congratulations from international leaders that are flowing into the U.S. State Department. Staffers in the national security wing of the Trump administration are scared to even say Biden’s name for fear of retribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the interview here.