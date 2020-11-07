Internal memo from Detroit’s Bill Ford offers reassurance — ‘no matter who is running the country’
Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., emailed the Ford team on Friday night “a message on the U.S. Election” as protesters gathered in Detroit and tensions nationally ran high over the presidential election.Ford, 63, is known to send periodic messages when he feels such communication is appropriate. The outcome of the 2021 election remained uncertain though polls closed Nov. 3.He urged calm and reassured employees globally that, separate and apart from the political outcome, the company his great grandfather founded has a clear vision and focus on the future. He emphasized that the …
2020 Election
Meghan McCain Nation: Anyone baffled at how Trump’s margin among white women went up hasn’t been watching ‘The View’
2020 Election
3rd White House outbreak grows to 5 coronavirus cases — and they tried to hide it from the public: report
Late on Friday night, multiple news outlets reported White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.
Meadows was in close contact with White House advisor Jared Kushner.
"Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead," NBC News reported on Wednesday.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s anti-mask chief of staff has coronavirus: reports
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has contracted COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
The positive test result was confirmed by ABC News and Bloomberg News.
Confirmed - White House Chief if Staff Mark Meadows positive for the coronavirus sources tell @ABC - more to come https://t.co/fMPIcQH8yP
— John Santucci (@Santucci) November 7, 2020