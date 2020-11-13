John Kelly says Trump ‘hurts our national security’ by refusing to give Joe Biden intel briefings
President Donald J. Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said his former boss is hurting “our national security” by refusing to provide President-elect Joe Biden his daily intelligence briefings, Politico reported.
“You lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game,” Kelly said Friday. “The president, with all due respect, does not have to concede. But it’s about the nation. It hurts our national security because the people who should be getting [up to speed], it’s not a process where you go from zero to 1,000 miles per hour.”
Election official appointed by Trump says his ‘conspiracy theories’ are ‘insulting’ and ‘laughable’
A senior federal election security official who was appointed by President Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate is blasting Trump's "voter fraud" election claims, calling them "conspiracy theories," CNN reported Friday.
"These conspiracy theories that are flying around have consequences," said Ben Hovland, who runs the Election Assistance Commission. The Election Assistance Commission tests and certifies voting machines.
The far right is cracking up as their violent fantasies of Trump’s fascist takeover evaporate before their eyes
The far right had a dream: That one day, people who had been exiled to the unacceptable margins of American political life could play the role of Donald Trump's brownshirts.
This article was originally published at Salon
In the weeks leading up to the election, excitement was rising among those Americans who convinced themselves that Trump would be the glorious leader in a national purge of their perceived enemies. QAnon fans buzzed with excitement that "the storm" — their term for their belief that the entire Democratic establishment, as well as many popular celebrities, would be rounded up into prison camps — was coming soon. The Proud Boys, a neofascist group that claim to defend "Western civilization," were also riled up after Trump told them to "stand by" during a presidential debate in September. The menagerie of white supremacists and militia groups were stepping up recruitment efforts, stoked about what they believed would soon be the eruption of a new civil war.