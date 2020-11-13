John Kelly says Trump ‘hurts our national security’ by refusing to give Joe Biden intel briefings

President Donald J. Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said his former boss is hurting “our national security” by refusing to provide President-elect Joe Biden his daily intelligence briefings, Politico reported.

“You lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game,” Kelly said Friday. “The president, with all due respect, does not have to concede. But it’s about the nation. It hurts our national security because the people who should be getting [up to speed], it’s not a process where you go from zero to 1,000 miles per hour.”

