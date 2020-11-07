Quantcast
2020 Election

Jon Ossoff and Sonny Perdue are headed for runoff in Georgia

Published

1 min ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. David Perdue was forced into a January runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff, making Georgia the home to twin 2021 showdowns that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.Ossoff’s rising vote totals as absentee ballots were counted put Perdue under the 50% mark required to win the November contest outright. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Georgia’s other Republican incumbent, will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff.The Associated Press called the race late Friday.Ossoff and Perdue both worked furiously to avoid overtime, urging their base supporters to turn out in dr... (more…)

2020 Election

Why is the vote count taking so long?

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Three days after polls closed, the United States and the world still do not have final results from the presidential election, although Democrat Joe Biden was on the brink of unseating Donald Trump.

The wait has fueled tension across the polarized nation, with Trump alleging without evidence that Democrats are engineering fraud.

But the delay was widely expected, often for reasons specific to individual states, which under the US system each conduct their own polls:

Competitive states take longer

California, the nation's most populous state, was quickly called for Biden after polls closed Tuesday. But such calls are in fact projections by news outlets rather than official results, meaning that it takes longer to get an accurate picture in narrowly divided states.

2020 Election

Meghan McCain Nation: Anyone baffled at how Trump’s margin among white women went up hasn’t been watching ‘The View’

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

On the day after the election, Meghan McCain was feeling nostalgic. Accompanying an Instagram graphic that urges, among other observations, "Vote for whomever, but it will be up to us to rebuild the division this political process has established by being decent, respectful, kind, loving, supportive, and compassionate human beings during these trying times" were a few of McCain's personal thoughts.
