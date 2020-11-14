Judge slashes bonds for 2 charged in plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer
DETROIT — Two members of an alleged anti-government group charged with plotting to storm and set fire to the state Capitol or, alternatively, to kidnap Michigan’s governor both had their bonds dramatically reduced Friday by a judge in 12th District Court in Jackson.Defense attorneys for Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford and Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith, described their clients as “weekend warriors” without criminal histories, any drug abuse problems or mental illness.Their advocates said both men may have passionately talked about their anger toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials but ne…
Latest Headlines
Joe Biden’s possible India links spark genealogical frenzy
Already bursting with pride at Kamala Harris's ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US President-elect Joe Biden.
The next leader of the United States has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country.
A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has been a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election.
And a Biden family in western India says it has become "exhausted" by calls since their namesake staked his claim to the White House.
Latest Headlines
Adult film star Ron Jeremy sued for sexual battery in LA as he also battles 35 criminal charges
A former longtime friend of Ron Jeremy says the porn actor pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted last May, just weeks before he was arrested in a rape case now involving 23 alleged victims.Charity Carson filed her 13-page civil complaint Thursday, accusing Jeremy of sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.Carson, a Florida resident, says she drove to California for a vacation in early May and picked up a friend in San Diego before visiting Jeremy at the Highland Gardens Hotel in Los Angeles amid a sightseeing tour.She said Jeremy ... (more…)
2020 Election
Mental health experts: Trump’s been out of sight because he’s been out of his mind
What is Donald Trump doing right now? He has not spoken in public for several days, though he and his wife posed for a Veterans Day photo-op at Arlington Cemetary. The White House is still barricaded within a “non-scalable” fence, similar to the one it erected when the president went into bunker mode in June. There are ominous firings within the Pentagon, lots of ALL-CAPS “tweets”, reports that Jared Kushner and other insiders have tried to talk him into conceding, and even one report that he is devouring fast food.