Lester Holt warns of voting ‘powder keg’ in election eve address: ‘This is a deep breath moment’

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt on Monday had a message to viewers on the stakes of the 2020 election.

“At about this time tomorrow evening the first polls in the 2020 election will begin to close,” Holt noted. “If that just gave you a knot in your stomach, it’s ok, me too.”

“Let’s face it, this campaign has often felt like a powder keg with a fuse burning down to November 3rd and it’s allowed our minds to sometimes drift into dark places about potential for violence and whether the outcome will be accepted,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a deep breath moment. We will need all of our collective patience and critical think skills tomorrow. Yes, democracy is messy, but we have got to let it work. If not for ourselves, then for our children, who you know are watching us,” he explained.