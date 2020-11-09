Quantcast
‘Let’s all stop lying’: Tucker Carlson says on Fox News it is time to stop ‘lying about everything that matters’

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News said it was time to stop lying on Monday, hours after the network had to cut away from a string of lies by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“How do we fix it and bring the country together?” Carlson asked, rhetorically.

“How do we make in America you want to live in? The only answer, the only solution is honesty. Let’s all stop lying,” he urged. “Lying about everything that matters, every day of our lives.”

“That’s what we’re doing now, have you noticed? How many times did you lie today because you had to?” Carlson asked.


