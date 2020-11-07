Libertarian presidential candidate may prove decisive in tipping the balance
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen is not destined to become the next president of the United States, but whoever does win might consider sending her a gift basket.Relatively speaking, Jorgensen, a little known Clemson University psychology lecturer, hasn’t won a lot of support in her run for the Oval Office.As of Friday afternoon, she had a total of about 1.7 million votes. Biden leads the popular vote nationwide with 73.8 million, with President Donald Trump trailing with 69.8 million votes.But the votes Jorgensen has garnered could be just enough to help out whoever does wind up winning. And right no…
2020 Election
Supreme Court denies immediate halt of Pennsylvania vote count
A US Supreme Court justice on Friday denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day -- referring the challenge to the full court to consider on Saturday.
Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania in the meantime to continue keeping the late-arriving ballots separate, affirming a decision already made by the state's top elections official Kathy Boockvar, who told CNN they were unlikely affect the outcome in any case.
The last-ditch petition for an emergency injunction -- filed as Democrat Joe Biden solidified his lead and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump -- targeted thousands of ballots.
2020 Election
Jon Ossoff and Sonny Perdue are headed for runoff in Georgia
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. David Perdue was forced into a January runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff, making Georgia the home to twin 2021 showdowns that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.Ossoff’s rising vote totals as absentee ballots were counted put Perdue under the 50% mark required to win the November contest outright. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Georgia’s other Republican incumbent, will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff.The Associated Press called the race late Friday.Ossoff and Perdue both worked furiously to avoid overtime, urging their base supporters to turn out in dr... (more…)
2020 Election
Why is the vote count taking so long?
Three days after polls closed, the United States and the world still do not have final results from the presidential election, although Democrat Joe Biden was on the brink of unseating Donald Trump.
The wait has fueled tension across the polarized nation, with Trump alleging without evidence that Democrats are engineering fraud.
But the delay was widely expected, often for reasons specific to individual states, which under the US system each conduct their own polls:Competitive states take longer
California, the nation's most populous state, was quickly called for Biden after polls closed Tuesday. But such calls are in fact projections by news outlets rather than official results, meaning that it takes longer to get an accurate picture in narrowly divided states.