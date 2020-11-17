Lindsey Graham may have violated federal law with his election meddling in Georgia: legal experts

Graham, who has echoed Trump’s baseless claims sowing doubt in the results of the election, asked Raffensperger on Friday about the state’s signature-matching law, which has been the target of misinformation from the president, the secretary of state told The Washington Post.

Here’s how the outlet described Raffensperger’s account of the conversation:

Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said. Raffensperger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested because counties administer elections in Georgia. “It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger said.

Graham denied the allegations, calling Raffensperger’s characterization of their discussion “ridiculous.”

“If he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem,” Graham told The Post. “I actually thought it was a good conversation.”

But Raffensperger told The Wall Street Journal that Graham had placed two calls to his office, adding that staffers were present on the second occasion.

“I’m asking him to explain to me the system,” Graham told The Hill. “If you send a mail-in ballot to a county, a single person verifies the signature against what’s in the database. They don’t mail out ballots. You got to actually request one. So they expanded mail-in voting, and how you verify the signature, to me, is the big issue of mail-in voting.”

Graham later admitted that he had also called officials in Arizona and Nevada as a senator concerned about the integrity of the election.

On the same day that Graham spoke to Raffensperger, Lin Wood, an Atlanta attorney and Trump supporter, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the certification of the election results until all absentee ballot envelopes could be inspected. Trump also targeted Raffensperger over the signature-matching rules.