Longtime health advocate Donna Shalala loses House reelection race

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Donna E. Shalala of Florida, the first-term Democratic member of Congress and former Health and Human Services secretary in the Clinton administration, lost her campaign for reelection Tuesday.Shalala’s loss to Maria Elvira Salazar — a Republican and former television journalist who compared Democratic policy proposals to leftist oppression in countries like Cuba while campaigning in the Miami district — was a notable upset for House Democrats. While Democrats held onto control of the House, so far they have fallen short of expectations that they would secure an even stronger majority the…

2020 Election

Trump is almost out of options — and has almost no plausible way to win

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

With electoral results in for all but a few battleground states, President Trump's possible path to victory is now extremely narrow, according to projections from the Associated Press (AP).

As of Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden has 264 electoral votes following wins in the critical states of Wisconsin and Michigan, and needs only six electoral votes to reach the magic number of 270. Trump, who baselessly and falsely said he had won the election early on Wednesday morning, would need to win 56.

2020 Election

What’s wrong with 68 million Americans? Expert says Trump’s mental illness infected 48% of the electorate

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

“What is wrong with 68 million Americans?” is a question many are asking the day after the election. Why should the race even be close? Why did 48% of voting adults choose to remain with a president who leaves a trail of hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, the nation bankruptchildren in cages, and our natural habitat under existential threat?

2020 Election

Here’s what happens if Trump tries to sue his way to victory

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

A hearing in an election case captured in miniature the challenge for the Trump campaign as it gears up for what could become an all-out legal assault on presidential election results in key swing states: It's easy enough to file a lawsuit claiming improprieties — in this case, that Pennsylvania had violated the law by allowing voters whose mail-in ballots were defective to correct them — but a lot harder to provide evidence of wrongdoing or a convincing legal argument. “I don't understand how the integrity of the election was affected," said U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage, something he repeated several times during the hearing. (However the judge rules, the case is unlikely to have a significant effect; only 93 ballots are at issue, a county election official said.)

