Megan Rapinoe on Jill Ellis’ reaction to her kneeling: ‘So dysfunctional, so dishonest, such utter, evasive (expletive)’
Megan Rapinoe shreds Jill Ellis in her new book, describing exactly when and why the relationship between the two went sour.Rapinoe has always been the outspoken leader of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. It’s too bad she didn’t always have the support of her coach, at least according to her memoir “One Life.”Rapinoe accused Ellis of not supporting her when she took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and in protest of police brutality.“The critics yell really loud and I had a federation who clearly didn’t support me and, I felt, a coach w…
New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself on video call
NEW YORK — Jeffrey Toobin, the Supreme Court scribe at The New Yorker who became the talk of the town last month after he exposed himself during a video call with co-workers, lost his job at the magazine on Wednesday.The New Yorker said in a statement to the Daily News that Toobin’s exit resulted from an investigation into the star writer’s conduct on the call.Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter that “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”Toobin, who has frequently brought his acerbic analysis to CNN as a face of their political coverag... (more…)
Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging mail and provisional ballots at record rates in Philly and its suburbs
PHILADELPHIA — Even as President Donald Trump’s campaign is waging a well-publicized legal war on the broad rules governing the presidential election in Pennsylvania, its lawyers are engaging in lower-profile but no less important county-by-county trench battles to disqualify individual votes in Philadelphia and its suburbs over technicalities.In hearings before county Boards of Elections and Common Pleas Court judges, campaign attorneys have pushed for several thousand mail votes to be cast aside due to voter mistakes such as failing to date the envelope.Meanwhile, they are pursuing record nu... (more…)